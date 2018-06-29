Ooredoo's Fixed Number Portability Service Welcomes New Businesses
Muscat, Oman: Following the introduction of Fixed Number Portability (FNP) earlier this year, Ooredoo has signed with one of the world’s largest management consulting firms, to provide them with communications services. The recently introduced policy by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority allows businesses of all sizes to switch their telecoms provider with ease while keeping their existing fixed numbers and also maintaining the physical location of their lines. With Ooredoo’s FNP, businesses can focus on getting the job done while enjoying the company’s value-added services and unmatched customer service.
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, said, “We’d like to thank Oman’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority for continuously facilitating the growth of the sector as well as the promotion of telecommunications services throughout the Sultanate. Our FNP allows businesses to switch to Ooredoo’s fixed lines and benefit from our advanced communications solutions, while retaining their existing numbers. As the Sultanate’s digital partner of choice, we continue to prioritise the growth of value-added products and services to businesses of all sizes, as well as giving them an unmatched customer experience.”
Ooredoo offers one-stop business communications solutions and customers making the switch can use their existing infrastructure to gain access to reliable internet phone technology used through Ooredoo’s Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) digital based lines. Making business communications more steadfast and accessible, Ooredoo’s high quality fixed network offers businesses with enhanced company communications, modernised lines, a toll-free service and free business group calls all on its superfast and reliable network. Customers can also access Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) solutions, which enable the Managed Private Branch Exchange (PBX) service through cloud based solutions. Moreover, users can benefit from Toll Free Services for free inbound calling companies’ customers and the ever popular Business Group services that offer free calls within a company.
For more information about Ooredoo’s business solutions or to sign up for FNP service, Businesses can contact their designated Account Manager, visit any of Ooredoo’s 50 stores, or call the Ooredoo business call centre at 95011503.
About Ooredoo Oman
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG (“Ooredoo”) was founded and registered in the Sultanate of Oman in December 2004. It launched its service in March 2005 as the challenger mobile operator in Oman, originally operating under the name Nawras. The Company was awarded the second fixed licence in Oman in 2009, and launched its international gateway in April 2010, its corporate fixed and broadband services in May 2010, and its residential fixed and broadband services in June 2010. Since 2010, Ooredoo has been an integrated services telecommunications operator and is currently serving over 3 million customers across the Sultanate. Following a successful IPO on 1 November 2010, Ooredoo is listed on the Muscat Stock Market (MSM) under the “ORDS” ticker. Ooredoo is majority owned by Ooredoo Q.S.C. and also has a number of significant Omani shareholders which ensures that the company is strongly integrated into the Omani society. Ooredoo has won a number of awards including the CommsMEA award for Middle East Mobile Operator of the Year 2015 and Best Telecommunications Company at the Arab Achievement Awards 2016, International Finance Magazine’s Most Customer Friendly Telecommunications Provider 2017 and Best Digital Experience at the Customer Experience Management in Telecoms awards 2017.© Press Release 2018
