Ooredoo's Fixed Number Portability Service Welcomes New Businesses

Muscat, Oman: Following the introduction of Fixed Number Portability (FNP) earlier this year, Ooredoo has signed with one of the world’s largest management consulting firms, to provide them with communications services. The recently introduced policy by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority allows businesses of all sizes to switch their telecoms provider with ease while keeping their existing fixed numbers and also maintaining the physical location of their lines. With Ooredoo’s FNP, businesses can focus on getting the job done while enjoying the company’s value-added services and unmatched customer service. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, said, “We’d like to thank Oman’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority for continuously facilitating the growth of the sector as well as the promotion of telecommunications services throughout the Sultanate. Our FNP allows businesses to switch to Ooredoo’s fixed lines and benefit from our advanced communications solutions, while retaining their existing numbers. As the Sultanate’s digital partner of choice, we continue to prioritise the growth of value-added products and services to businesses of all sizes, as well as giving them an unmatched customer experience.”

He added: “We are excited about our partnership with one of the most prestigious global consulting firms and we are confident that with this new service, other businesses, both big and small, will be able to take advantage of Ooredoo’s products without losing their numbers.” Ooredoo offers one-stop business communications solutions and customers making the switch can use their existing infrastructure to gain access to reliable internet phone technology used through Ooredoo’s Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) digital based lines. Making business communications more steadfast and accessible, Ooredoo’s high quality fixed network offers businesses with enhanced company communications, modernised lines, a toll-free service and free business group calls all on its superfast and reliable network. Customers can also access Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) solutions, which enable the Managed Private Branch Exchange (PBX) service through cloud based solutions. Moreover, users can benefit from Toll Free Services for free inbound calling companies’ customers and the ever popular Business Group services that offer free calls within a company.

