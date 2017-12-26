Ooredoo telecom shares its vision for smart cities in Oman
Driven by its belief in the power of innovation, Ooredoo recently shared an overview on the growing importance of smart cities and their contribution to creating prosperous, economically diverse knowledge-based societies. Detailing how evolving models for innovation and entrepreneurship are creating a more promising future for cities throughout the GCC and subsequently driving economic development, the company provided insights on how technology has the potential to fulfil Oman’s ambition of elevating socio-economic growth.
Smart cities are destinations where infrastructure securely integrates technology to enhance the quality of life of its residents. The objective is to create cities that are eco-friendly and intelligent whilst boosting collaboration between the public and private sectors. It’s about creating a digitally collaborative ecosystem that will also improve the social, economic and environmental sustainability of the city; thus ultimately improving lifestyles and protecting the environment.
He added, “The implementation of new technologies as part of the ITA’s vision of creating a Knowledge Based Society is facilitating the successful integration of new services in our homes, places of work, and throughout the education system. These steps are creating the foundations for future smart city initiatives in the Sultanate. To bolster and expedite their development, we are doing our part as the Sultanate’s digital partner to transform Oman’s digital landscape by adding a total of 1,000 4G locations to cover 90% of the Sultanate’s population by the end of Q1 2018.”
