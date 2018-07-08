Ooredoo keeps visitors from over 200 nationalities connected

Muscat, Oman: Ooredoo will be welcoming travellers to the Sultanate with its great value Visitor Pack. Allowing all of those who come to Oman stay connected, the Pack is available for purchase at the Ooredoo kiosk conveniently located in the arrivals area of Muscat International and Salalah Airports, and from all stores across Oman. For just OMR 5, travellers can easily activate the SIM to get a fantastic 2 GB of data, 50 minutes of international and local calls and 50 SMS. To date, the Visitor Pack has been used by people from over 200 nationalities travelling to the Sultanate. Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said: “Ooredoo’s enhanced Visitor Pack allows travellers who come to Oman to easily remain connected with their family and friends and enjoy our reliable fast network. As the Sultanate becomes an increasingly popular destination for tourists and business travellers alike, Ooredoo continues to make sure that the company’s infrastructure, products, and services are in place to meet the evolving digital needs of the market.”

He added: “Travellers arriving at Muscat International Airport can head to our state-of-the-art kiosk to purchase a Visitor Pack, which is valid for 10 days. For longer stays, visitors can simply top-up their credit after purchasing and have the line automatically extended to 2 months.” As Oman’s data experience leaders, Ooredoo brings the joy of the internet to life. By providing innovative and affordable plans and packages, the company continues to bring enjoyment of the internet to life.

