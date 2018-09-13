Ooredoo Supernet expansion extends to 95% of Oman's population

Taha Al Raisi, Director of Service Assurance and Optimisation, said, “At Ooredoo we remain dedicated to expanding our network reach and reliability so that our customers can enjoy the internet. This expansion is unprecedented in the company’s history and has increased our 4G coverage by over 50% countrywide since we started our major upgrade implementation in quarter 4, 2017.”

Ooredoo continues to set the standard with the expansion of its high-speed 4G network. The company has surpassed its initial goal of 4G upgrades, offering more coverage than ever before. Today, Ooredoo’s ‘Supernet’ covers 95% of the Sultanate’s population to bring better streaming, surfing, sharing, chatting and working to all.

Recently named the fastest mobile network in Oman by Ookla, a global leader in internet testing and analysis, Ooredoo’s 4G expansion cements the organisation’s commitment to introducing new and innovative solutions and services to the country.

The network expansion has included Muscat, Al Batinah, Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhikyah, Buraimi, Wusta, Musandam, Dhofar and Dhahirah.

Ooredoo’s Supernet allows customers to experience the very best data services; fantastic download and upload speeds, as well as reliability, wherever you are. For more information on Ooredoo’s 4G network coverage, visit www.ooredoo.om or download the Ooredoo app for their range of inspiring services, offers, promotions and more.

