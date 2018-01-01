Ooredoo Prepares to Benchmark Cloud-Based Excellence with New OADC Agreement

Ooredoo’s permanent cloud solution was designed to fit all workload dynamics, having been built using technologies powering some of the largest cloud operations in the world. A perfect fit for testing and development, web-based applications as well as high-performance computing, Ooredoo’s cloud service boasts communication speeds reaching 10 gigabytes and complete console access for customers in addition to 24/7 support.

Reinforcing its role as the digital partner of choice to Oman’s leading companies, Ooredoo signed an agreement with Oman Aquaculture Development Company ( OADC ) to provide them with a full-range of cloud-based data services. The agreement comes just one month after the introduction of Ooredoo’s first locally hosted, enterprise-class Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) virtual server, highlighting the growing popularity and efficiency of its advanced capabilities.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Saoud Al Habsi, CEO of OADC, said, “Ooredoo’s cloud-based services are ideal for meeting our growing bandwidth needs, offering us greater flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and worry-free connectivity. This solution allows our teams to access, edit and share documents anytime, from anywhere- elevating the synergy of our business for the benefit of our aquaculture projects in the Sultanate.”

Advertisement

The company’s virtual server allows businesses of all sizes to seamlessly and instantly access their data over a highly secure network. By moving to the cloud, customers will enjoy significant cost-savings by moving their data centre online. With highly flexible payment plans, Ooredoo customers will be charged by the hour and billed on a monthly basis. Business can avail the new service by contacting their Ooredoo Account Manager or by visiting any of the company’s 50 stores located across the Sultanate.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG (“Ooredoo”) was founded and registered in the Sultanate of Oman in December 2004. It launched its service in March 2005 as the challenger mobile operator in Oman, originally operating under the name Nawras. The Company was awarded the second fixed licence in Oman in 2009, and launched its international gateway in April 2010, its corporate fixed and broadband services in May 2010, and its residential fixed and broadband services in June 2010. Since 2010, Ooredoo has been an integrated services telecommunications operator and is currently serving over 3 million customers across the Sultanate. Following a successful IPO on 1 November 2010, Ooredoo is listed on the Muscat Stock Market (MSM) under the “ORDS” ticker. Ooredoo is majority owned by Ooredoo Q.S.C. and also has a number of significant Omani shareholders which ensures that the company is strongly integrated into the Omani society. Ooredoo has won a number of awards including Jury’s Distinction Award for Customer Service Excellence in the telecom sector 2013, Leading Telecommunications Company at the Arab Achievement Awards 2013, Best Operator Network at the Telecoms World Middle East 2013 Awards, the CommsMEA award for Middle East Mobile Operator of the Year 2015 and Best Telecommunications Company at the Arab Achievement Awards, 2016.

Twitter: @OoredooOman

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OoredooOman

Instagram: @OoredooOman

YouTube: www.youtube.com/OoredooOman

Snapchat: Ooredoo_Oman

About Ooredoo Group

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo served 138 million customers and generated revenues of USD 8.9 billion as of 31 December 2016. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Twitter: @Ooredoo

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ooredoogroup

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredoo

YouTube: www.youtube.com/ooredoogroup

For further information please contact:

Emily Shotter

Department Head - Public Relations & Internal Communications

e-mail: emily.shotter@ooredoo.om

+968 9510 8302



Sudipta Dasgupta

TRACCS Public Relations

e-mail: Sudipta.Dasgubta@traccs.net

+968 94558787

© Press Release 2018