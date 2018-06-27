Ooredoo Mobile App dazzles users with new features

Muscat, Oman - Ooredoo has enhanced its award-winning mobile app, providing customers with an enhanced digital experience through new options and benefits. With the introduction of new features, customers can now surf, purchase, subscribe to services and manage their mobile accounts 24/7, in just a few clicks. The new features include giving users instant access to the current daily ‘Ooredoo Surprises’, viewing the full list of Nojoom rewards partners and ordering a new SIM card to be delivered direct to the home. As well as the new enhancements, customers can subscribe to and modify their plans, sign up for offers, and much more. These features go beyond enhancing user experience and provide them with tailor-made solutions to meet their growing digital needs.

“We live in a day and age when everything is going digital, and Ooredoo’s award-winning app is setting trends within the industry,” said Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo. “The app was designed to have a positive impact on customers by meeting all of their digital needs and providing quick and easy access to our services and offers. Whether users need to pay bills, recharge credit, check their Nojoom points or order a new SIM card, the app will take care of it for you. Ooredoo remains committed to providing a way for people to enjoy the internet, while enhancing their digital experience and creating new benchmarks for the digital market within the Sultanate.” The Ooredoo Oman app continues to evolve with new features constantly being added to meet evolving customer needs and caters to all with an easy to understand and fully interactive user-interface and state-of-the-art functionality.

Advertisement