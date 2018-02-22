Ooredoo Group Announces Participation at Mobile World Congress 2018 Under 'Enriching People's Digital Lives'

Ooredoo will highlight how the latest innovations across the Smart Stadium, Smart City, Ooredoo Network 2022, Digital Partnerships, and Digital Customer Experience can transform customer and citizen experiences across cloud, mobility, security and the Internet of Things.

Doha, Qatar - Ooredoo Group announced today that at the Mobile World Congress 2018, held in Barcelona - Spain, the company will showcase a wide range of transformative advanced and emerging technology solutions, held under the theme of “Enriching People’s Digital Lives”.

“Ooredoo is embracing the Digital Economy and Internet of Things exchanging best practices from across our international geography in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Our ecosystem of cross-connected merchants and partners are delivering seamless experiences across smart cities, smart stadiums, and engaging with communications companies,” added Sheikh Saud.

Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Group, said: “Mobile World Congress presents the global platform to demonstrate how Ooredoo is an international innovation leader in driving the future of digital solutions to transform daily lives and businesses, and to enrich people’s digital lives.

Advertisement

Ooredoo will showcase the Smart Stadium experience, which enables an end-to-end football fan journey from arrival to departure in Doha.

The journey begins at the airport, where visitors receive a smart bracelet for digital payments and tickets, and then digitally check in to a smart hotel. Fans can then take an autonomous vehicle to a smart stadium with smart gates, wayfinding, and concessions, and take the connected metro on the way back with personalised geo-targeted offers.

Smart City

Leveraging Ooredoo infrastructure as the foundation of Qatar’s nationwide digital transformation, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and push for a sustainable “green” economy, along with smart irrigation and smart metering demonstrations.

Smart meters can display real-time energy usage, and help city planners manage power and water demand. Smart irrigation can also help farmers monitor and limit their water usage for supporting Qatar’s self-sufficiency in agricultural production and food security.

Ooredoo Network 2022

Underscoring Ooredoo’s showcases will be the company’s “Evolution to 5G” and the network of the future in the year 2022. The showcases will illustrate how ultra-fast 5G networks can support a city-wide Internet of Things platform. The Internet of Things can transform the transportation ecosystem with autonomous vehicles, enable augmented reality and virtual reality experiences, and deliver personalised journeys across stadiums, metros, and cities.

Digital Partnerships

In securing mobile devices, Ooredoo, will showcase how it can provide customers with a security solution that protects against viruses, fraud, and malicious software without customers needing to download any apps. Customers can opt-in with a one-click solution and safely enjoy the internet.

Driving new digital revenue streams, Ooredoo will also give a demonstration of sponsored data. Customers can opt-in to an Ooredoo app promotion in which they can receive ads when they unlock their phone. For every ad watched, they can earn points that can be turned into free data or a reward via the customer loyalty programme.

Digital Customer Experience

Ooredoo will also demonstrate how communications companies can offer real-time control of core and digital services, from SMS to data, through a mobile app to transform the customer experience. Using demos of the Ooredoo Oman and Ooredoo Maldives app, visitors can log in to the app with their social media account, and then monitor and use credit to make purchases or pay their bills.

At the Mobile World Congress, visitors can check the Ooredoo pavilion in Hall 2 - Stand 2H60 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain, from 26 February through 1 March 2018.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo served 164 million customers and generated revenues of USD 8.9 billion as of 31 December 2017. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Twitter: @Ooredoo

Facebook: facebook.com/ooredoogroup

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredoo

YouTube: www.youtube.com/ooredoogroup

© Press Release 2018