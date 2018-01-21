Omniyat awards Transguard AED 14.5 million FM contract

Dubai-based property developer, Omniyat, has appointed Transguard Group, the UAE-based business services provider, to handle facilities management (FM) services across its portfolio of commercial Business Bay properties, including The Opus, which was designed by internationally-renowned architect, the late Dame Zaha Hadid, DBE.

Three-year contract for The Opus building is part of Omniyat’s consolidation of FM requirements across its Business Bay portfolio

After an exhaustive tender process, Transguard Group was selected as being equal to the challenge by the developer Omniyat and Clarity Owners Association Management LLC to provide all the FM services across the Omniyat portfolio.

Advertisement

Lynne Wylie, Associate Director – Property Management, Clarity Owners Association Management LLC, explains the process of choosing a facilities management company for the Omniyat portfolio.

“Prior to the completion of The Opus by Zaha Hadid, we considered which company should be appointed for the facilities management for not just The Opus, but all of the buildings managed by Clarity for Omniyat. We knew it had to be a company that directly provided all services. There are a limited number of companies in the UAE that have the capabilities to manage the prestigious buildings which Omniyat develop.

“Transguard have been in the market for a long time, and we trust they have the capabilities to deliver fully integrated facilities management services to the Omniyat buildings.”

The near 100 metre building sits on a plot size of over 151,000sqft with built up area of 2 million sqft. The tower will comprise a hotel, serviced residences and offices. Amenities include a swimming pool, gym and spa as well as a range of F&B outlets, an internationally recognised nightclub and a range of meeting and conference facilities.

Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard, said: “We have been working closely with Omniyat to design a bespoke IFS solution that addresses the current operational issues and concerns, and will enhance service delivery. Our integrated approach to building management positions Transguard as Omniyat’s FM service partner of choice, providing superior service and both direct and indirect cost benefits.”

The latest addition to the Omniyat portfolio, The Opus by Zaha Hadid is located within minutes of the prestigious leisure and business districts of DIFC, Downtown Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre and d3.

One of the most anticipated additions to Dubai’s skyline in recent years, The Opus was designed by Dame Zaha Hadid, DBE, who was celebrated for progressive designs that pushed the boundaries of architecture and urbanisation.

While The Opus marked Zaha Hadid’s first project in Dubai, she was no stranger to the UAE – the 950 projects her firm has completed across 44 countries, include Abu Dhabi’s Performing Art Centre and Sheikh Zayed Bridge.

Defined by the same emphasis on shape and continuous form as Zaha Hadid’s other works, The Opus features an organic void at its centre. The mixed-use commercial tower comprises bespoke, luxury apartments and the five-star ME Hotel, operated by Melia Group, a leading global hotel chain with 90,000 rooms operating across more than 350 properties in 39 countries.

With interiors that echo the same sleek, contemporary signature as the building façade, The Opus Residences by Zaha Hadid will be furnished exclusively with items that were hand-picked by Hadid, to create an individual art piece of each home.

Ward added: “The acclaimed design of The Opus by Zaha Hadid will obviously present some unique issues for our teams, however, Transguard is renowned for its innovative approach to providing bespoke solutions and we are already relishing the prospect of this challenge.

“Much like The Opus by Zaha Hadid will become a landmark in Dubai, this contract will also be recognised as a landmark in Transguard’s FM portfolio to enhance business service delivery across the UAE. We look forward to providing an enhanced level of support through significant reductions in complexity and cost. For Transguard, this contract ensures a cost effective and efficient solution, delivered to the highest standards.”

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018