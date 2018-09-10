Oman's Ooredoo Triple Speed offer on Super Fibre plans

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said, “At Ooredoo, we are always looking for ways to provide customers with more value and better digital experiences. With our triple speed offer, we have been able to show them how fast life can be with triple speeds and uninterrupted connectivity at affordable rates.”

Muscat, Oman - Ooredoo’s Super Fibre Home Internet is now faster with its triple speed offer. Available until 22 September, the offer allows both new and existing customers on the 20, 50, and 100 Mbps contract plans to upgrade to even faster home broadband and enjoy the internet for as little as OMR 5 a month.

Customers with Super Fibre Home Broadband available in their areas can sign up for the speed upgrade and have it activated as soon as the fibre is delivered and installed in their homes.

Customers on 12-month contracts, on the 20 Mbps plan can upgrade to 60 Mbps for OMR 5 extra a month, while those on the 50 Mbps can upgrade to 150 Mbps for an additional OMR 6 a month, and customers on the 100 Mbps plan can upgrade to 300 Mbps for an extra OMR 7 a month.

With no time to lose, existing customers can apply for the speed upgrade via USSD (*161#), calling 1514, or heading to their nearest Ooredoo store. To find out more about Ooredoo’s Super Fibre Home Broadband plans, visit any of the 50 stores or go to: www.oredoo.om/fibre.

About Ooredoo Oman

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG (“Ooredoo”) was founded and registered in the Sultanate of Oman in December 2004. It launched its service in March 2005 as the challenger mobile operator in Oman, originally operating under the name Nawras. The Company was awarded the second fixed licence in Oman in 2009, and launched its international gateway in April 2010, its corporate fixed and broadband services in May 2010, and its residential fixed and broadband services in June 2010. Since 2010, Ooredoo has been an integrated services telecommunications operator and is currently serving over 3 million customers across the Sultanate. Following a successful IPO on 1 November 2010, Ooredoo is listed on the Muscat Stock Market (MSM) under the “ORDS” ticker. Ooredoo is majority owned by Ooredoo Q.S.C. and also has a number of significant Omani shareholders which ensures that the company is strongly integrated into the Omani society. Ooredoo has won a number of awards including the CommsMEA award for Middle East Mobile Operator of the Year 2015 and Best Telecommunications Company at the Arab Achievement Awards 2016, International Finance Magazine’s Most Customer Friendly Telecommunications Provider 2017 and Best Digital Experience at the Customer Experience Management in Telecoms awards 2017.

About Ooredoo Group

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo served 164 million customers and generated revenues of USD 8.9 billion as of 31 December 2017. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

