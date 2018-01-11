Oman's Ooredoo 4G network coverage expanded by more than 750 locations

The network upgrades have included the addition of more than 70 sites in Al Batinah, 50 in Al Sharqiyah, and 30 in Muscat with the remainder extending to every governorate of the Sultanate. This will allow customers to stay connected on the go and enjoy a faster digital experience, whether sharing on social media, video streaming, listening, chatting, snapping or working.

Ooredoo’s 4G upgrades in each of the Sultanate’s governorates has added a total over 750 new 4G locations to its network in 2017, allowing even more customers to enjoy the internet. Ooredoo is committed to becoming the Sultanate’s data experience leaders by providing a high-speed network engineered to deliver great connectivity to customers across the country. The company is set to transform digital experiences, with what they call the Supernet, adding new 4G locations to its network every day, resulting in 90% of Oman’s population being covered by the first quarter of 2018.

Ooredoo’s unprecedented expansion plan is to transform the Sultanate’s digital landscape. The project is set to be completed in the first quarter of 2018 and will add a total of 1,000 locations to the company’s grid. The campaign promises to provide a number of incredible benefits to residents, tourists, and businesses in Oman by creating a platform for greater, faster, and more stable connectivity to boost socio-economic growth.

Advertisement

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG (“Ooredoo”) was founded and registered in the Sultanate of Oman in December 2004. It launched its service in March 2005 as the challenger mobile operator in Oman, originally operating under the name Nawras. The Company was awarded the second fixed licence in Oman in 2009, and launched its international gateway in April 2010, its corporate fixed and broadband services in May 2010, and its residential fixed and broadband services in June 2010. Since 2010, Ooredoo has been an integrated services telecommunications operator and is currently serving over 3 million customers across the Sultanate. Following a successful IPO on 1 November 2010, Ooredoo is listed on the Muscat Stock Market (MSM) under the “ORDS” ticker. Ooredoo is majority owned by Ooredoo Q.S.C. and also has a number of significant Omani shareholders which ensures that the company is strongly integrated into the Omani society. Ooredoo has won a number of awards including Jury’s Distinction Award for Customer Service Excellence in the telecom sector 2013, Leading Telecommunications Company at the Arab Achievement Awards 2013, Best Operator Network at the Telecoms World Middle East 2013 Awards, the CommsMEA award for Middle East Mobile Operator of the Year 2015 and Best Telecommunications Company at the Arab Achievement Awards, 2016.

Twitter: @OoredooOman

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OoredooOman

Instagram: @OoredooOman

YouTube: www.youtube.com/OoredooOman

Snapchat: Ooredoo_Oman

About Ooredoo Group

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo served 138 million customers and generated revenues of USD 8.9 billion as of 31 December 2016. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Twitter: @Ooredoo

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ooredoogroup

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredoo

YouTube: www.youtube.com/ooredoogroup



For further information please contact:

Emily Shotter

Department Head - Public Relations & Internal Communications

e-mail: emily.shotter@ooredoo.om

+968 9510 8302



Sudipta Dasgupta

TRACCS Public Relations

e-mail: Sudipta.Dasgubta@traccs.net

+968 94558787

© Press Release 2018