Oman's First Retailtainment Destination - 'Al Araimi Walk' To Open Doors in September 2020

Muscat, Oman, (AETOSWire): Renowned for their quality lifestyle projects in the Sultanate - Al Raid Group has recently launched the nation’s first outlet mall and largest retailtainment destination – ‘Al Araimi Walk’ in Barka. The iconic 240,000 sqm development project will set a new benchmark as the nation’s first ever retailtainment destination; and will feature 164 retail outlets, 42 food and beverage outlets, 7 entertainment hubs, a hypermarket, and IMAX cinema.
Apart from offering shopping and family-oriented experiences – other highlights of the mall include: an indoor waterpark, trampoline park, snow village, ice-skating rink, virtual reality zone, and cliff climbing adventure facility.
Raid Abdullah Al Araimi, Vice Chairman, Al Raid Group elucidated: “Having a sprawling tree-lined promenade, a high-tech digital park, gourmet restaurants, world-class designer brands and a lot more; each and every aspect of Al Araimi Walk will exemplify and reflect the essence of refined taste, and the innovative spirit of the Al Raid Group.”
A brand new retail concept - Al Araimi Walk will cater to a community that previously had to travel miles to shop and dine and no other mall will come close to delivering such a unique exciting shopping and entertainment experience. The mall will also help create jobs in the region, and serve as an ideal platform for entrepreneurs who want to start their businesses at a world-class destination.
