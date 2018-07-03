Oman's First Retailtainment Destination - 'Al Araimi Walk' To Open Doors in September 2020

Muscat, Oman, (AETOSWire): Renowned for their quality lifestyle projects in the Sultanate - Al Raid Group has recently launched the nation’s first outlet mall and largest retailtainment destination – ‘Al Araimi Walk’ in Barka. The iconic 240,000 sqm development project will set a new benchmark as the nation’s first ever retailtainment destination; and will feature 164 retail outlets, 42 food and beverage outlets, 7 entertainment hubs, a hypermarket, and IMAX cinema. Apart from offering shopping and family-oriented experiences – other highlights of the mall include: an indoor waterpark, trampoline park, snow village, ice-skating rink, virtual reality zone, and cliff climbing adventure facility.

With this delightful conflux of world-class retail outlets and entertainment options, Omanis will be able to look forward to a fun-filled day of shopping and recreation with their friends and families. Ensuring varied shopping and commercial experiences that enhance and support community life; construction on Al Araimi Walk is scheduled to begin in July 2018, and the property will open its doors by September 2020. Raid Abdullah Al Araimi, Vice Chairman, Al Raid Group elucidated: “Having a sprawling tree-lined promenade, a high-tech digital park, gourmet restaurants, world-class designer brands and a lot more; each and every aspect of Al Araimi Walk will exemplify and reflect the essence of refined taste, and the innovative spirit of the Al Raid Group.”

Advertisement