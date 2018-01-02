Oman's BankDhofar signs financing agreement with Salalah Sanitary
Muscat | Reinforcing its position as one of the leading banks in Oman, and translating its efforts to be a vital contributor to the growth of the national economy, BankDhofar signed an agreement with Salalah Sanitary Drainage Services Company (SSDC) to finance the expansion of its Raysut treatment plant.
The finance agreement was signed at Salalah Sanitary Drainage Services Company’s head quarter at Governorate of Dhofar. Representing BankDhofar at the signing ceremony was Kamal Hassan Al Murazza, General Manager and Chief Wholesale Banking Officer of Bank Dhofar, while representing SSDC was H.E. Abdullah bin Aqeel Al Ibrahim, Chairman of the SSDC, Acting Deputy Governor of Dhofar, and Ghali Al Mashali, CEO of the SSDC.
The finance agreement will contribute in increasing the average capacity of Raysut treatment plant from 35 thousand cubic meters per day to 53 thousand cubic meters
BankDhofar is catering to customers’ needs and requirements, and setting the standard for best customer experience within the banking industry in the Sultanate through innovative products and creative solutions. The combination of BankDhofar’s executive management’s vision and comprehensive operational strategy following best international banking practices, provision of outstanding customer experience, in addition to their commitment to community development and contribution to the growth of the national economy, has placed BankDhofar at the top of the list of best banks in the region.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018