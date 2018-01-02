Oman's BankDhofar signs financing agreement with Salalah Sanitary

Muscat | Reinforcing its position as one of the leading banks in Oman, and translating its efforts to be a vital contributor to the growth of the national economy, BankDhofar signed an agreement with Salalah Sanitary Drainage Services Company (SSDC) to finance the expansion of its Raysut treatment plant. The finance agreement was signed at Salalah Sanitary Drainage Services Company’s head quarter at Governorate of Dhofar. Representing BankDhofar at the signing ceremony was Kamal Hassan Al Murazza, General Manager and Chief Wholesale Banking Officer of Bank Dhofar, while representing SSDC was H.E. Abdullah bin Aqeel Al Ibrahim, Chairman of the SSDC, Acting Deputy Governor of Dhofar, and Ghali Al Mashali, CEO of the SSDC.

On signing the agreement Kamal Hassan Al Murazza, General Manager and Chief Wholesale Banking Officer of Bank Dhofar noted: “We are proud to sign the agreement with SSDC, which will contribute in increasing the capacity of Raysut Treatment plant. At BankDhofar we believe in the importance of such partnerships to boost the national economy. This agreement falls within our efforts to provide suitable financing solutions to our customers be it retail, corporate or government.” The finance agreement will contribute in increasing the average capacity of Raysut treatment plant from 35 thousand cubic meters per day to 53 thousand cubic meters

