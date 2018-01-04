Oman witnesses first successful Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic, Muscat has recently reported first two successful pregnancies following PGD
Muscat, Oman: Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) has been instrumental in helping couples prevent the risk of having a child with genetic disorders, according to IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic. The fertility centre recently reported its first two successful PGD pregnancies in Muscat, Oman.
IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic has made several advances in the reproductive medicine field. The clinic has recently reported two successful pregnancies in Muscat following PGD, which not only highlights the outstanding proficiency of the embryology team, but also demonstrates the adeptness of the clinical team for their sustained effort and commitment to achieving 73 per-cent successful pregnancy rates.
Until this year, Omani couples travelled abroad to seek PGD. However, with IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic reporting successful pregnancies following PGD, couples have not only found a new hope, but also have access to the world’s best treatment options in the region.
The procedure for PGD test is simple. It includes obtaining eggs from the mother and injecting them with the husband’s sperm. The fertilized eggs are then followed for five or six days until they become embryos, inside the IVF lab. Then a biopsy is performed from the mature embryo when cells are examined to rule out any genetic mutation / alteration. This process takes about ten days. In the meanwhile, the embryos are frozen by a process known as cryopreservation. When the results from the diagnostic process are available, normal embryos without the genetic disorder are transferred into the mother’s uterus.
“With reproductive genetic risk and infertility becoming a global problem, at IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic we are committed to help couples with our advanced medical care - now and in the coming years,” concluded Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi.
IVI is the world leader in delivering fertility care with 71 clinics worldwide and more than 160,000 healthy babies born worldwide. They offer a comprehensive range of infertility treatments for both male and female conditions including specific genetic screening, where applicable, to avoid inherited diseases. IVI has the world’s most advanced research technology and a team of highly experienced specialists. Their compassionate clinical team ensures that couples seeking IVF treatment are well informed about the details of their treatment and expected results. It is their unique combination of expertise, science, technology and care that enables IVI Muscat to deliver pregnancy success rates of over 72% in the region.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018