Oman witnesses first successful Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

Muscat, Oman: Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) has been instrumental in helping couples prevent the risk of having a child with genetic disorders, according to IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic. The fertility centre recently reported its first two successful PGD pregnancies in Muscat, Oman.

IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic has made several advances in the reproductive medicine field. The clinic has recently reported two successful pregnancies in Muscat following PGD, which not only highlights the outstanding proficiency of the embryology team, but also demonstrates the adeptness of the clinical team for their sustained effort and commitment to achieving 73 per-cent successful pregnancy rates.

“PGD is a technique where medical experts can check the genes in an embryo before pregnancy occurs. Couples who have alterations or mutations in their genes, or who have a risk of having children with genetic disorders, benefit from this screening. PGD is the latest reproductive technological advancement in medical science and is immensely important as it gives possibility to these couples to have healthy children and reduces the burden on the family, the healthcare system and society as a whole,” said Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi, Subspecialist Reproductive Medicine & Reproductive Surgery, Medical Director, IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic.

“We are very proud to report that the first two couples who received this treatment have successful pregnancies, where embryos free of genetic disorders were transferred. This is another step in advancing fertility healthcare in Oman and we are happy to be part of such progress,” Dr. Francisco Ruiz, IVF Specialist, IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic, Muscat.

Until this year, Omani couples travelled abroad to seek PGD. However, with IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic reporting successful pregnancies following PGD, couples have not only found a new hope, but also have access to the world’s best treatment options in the region.

The procedure for PGD test is simple. It includes obtaining eggs from the mother and injecting them with the husband’s sperm. The fertilized eggs are then followed for five or six days until they become embryos, inside the IVF lab. Then a biopsy is performed from the mature embryo when cells are examined to rule out any genetic mutation / alteration. This process takes about ten days. In the meanwhile, the embryos are frozen by a process known as cryopreservation. When the results from the diagnostic process are available, normal embryos without the genetic disorder are transferred into the mother’s uterus.

“With reproductive genetic risk and infertility becoming a global problem, at IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic we are committed to help couples with our advanced medical care - now and in the coming years,” concluded Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi.

IVI is the world leader in delivering fertility care with 71 clinics worldwide and more than 160,000 healthy babies born worldwide. They offer a comprehensive range of infertility treatments for both male and female conditions including specific genetic screening, where applicable, to avoid inherited diseases. IVI has the world’s most advanced research technology and a team of highly experienced specialists. Their compassionate clinical team ensures that couples seeking IVF treatment are well informed about the details of their treatment and expected results. It is their unique combination of expertise, science, technology and care that enables IVI Muscat to deliver pregnancy success rates of over 72% in the region.

