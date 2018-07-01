Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre awarded ISO Certification
Muscat, Oman: Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC), the new landmark venue and emerging business hub being developed by Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), has gone the extra mile to bring business events to greater heights. The state-of-the-art venue is glad to announce that they have successfully been awarded with the ISO Certification 9001:2015 for the management system of hosting International Conventions, Exhibitions and Business Events.
International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the most updated and advanced standard of its kind and focuses on quality management systems and performance. It assigns companies in developing a management system that aligns quality with their business strategies. This standard demonstrates to their stakeholders that an organisation can offer its products and services of high quality consistently. This standardization certificate makes the organisation more efficient, stable, and compliant.
Trevor McCartney, General Manager of OCEC commented: “We are honoured to receive the prestigious ISO Certification 9001:2015. With this recognition, we assure our delegates, visitors and partners that we are ready to host a vast variety of events whilst following the processes and systems to increase efficiency and customer satisfaction.”
The Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre is located in its own fully integrated precinct only four kilometres from Muscat International Airport. The design of the Centre ensures a flow of the meeting spaces to suit the most discerning conference and exhibition organisers. It also incorporates expansive concourse areas to enable ease of large delegations with floor to ceiling windows overlooking landscaped gardens and water features.
The Centre features two tiered auditoriums to seat 3,200 and 450, while the five exhibition halls feature 22,396 square metres of column-free exhibition space. Hall 1 acts as a multi-purpose space for plenary sessions, concerts, performances and gala dinners on a larger scale. Halls 1 & 2 combined can seat over 10,000 seated in theatre-style.
The Centre also includes an additional 20 meeting rooms for 25-360 delegates, a Grand Ballroom to seat up to 1,200 guests, a Junior Ballroom to seat up to 540 guests for a banquet, 10 hospitality suites, and a VIP Pavilion. In total the Centre offers over 55 meeting space options plus a multi-storey car park with a capacity for 4,000 vehicles.
The Precinct provides the infrastructure necessary to host successful international, regional and local events and is there for the enjoyment of delegates, visitors and the local community. The precinct includes a JW Marriott Hotel (five star) linked to the Convention Centre, Crowne Plaza Hotel (four star). A business park, surrounded by a nature reserve, which is a haven for Oman’s exotic birdlife, together with parklands and a wadi (valley) park, are also part of this picturesque precinct.
AEG Ogden is part of AEG Facilities of the United States, a division of AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. AEG Ogden manages venues throughout the Asia Pacific and Middle East, including convention and exhibition centres in Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Kuala Lumpur, Oman, and the ICC Sydney; Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane; and arenas including the Brisbane Entertainment Centre and adjacent Sports Centre, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Perth Arena, and Dubai Arena (opening April 2019). AEG Ogden is also the owner of National Basketball League (NBL) team, the Sydney Kings. More information aegogden.com. In addition, AEG Facilities operates the Los Angeles Convention Centre, Hawaii Convention Centre, and Puerto Rico Convention Centre. More information www.aegworldwide.com
