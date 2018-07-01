Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre awarded ISO Certification

Muscat, Oman: Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC), the new landmark venue and emerging business hub being developed by Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), has gone the extra mile to bring business events to greater heights. The state-of-the-art venue is glad to announce that they have successfully been awarded with the ISO Certification 9001:2015 for the management system of hosting International Conventions, Exhibitions and Business Events. International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the most updated and advanced standard of its kind and focuses on quality management systems and performance. It assigns companies in developing a management system that aligns quality with their business strategies. This standard demonstrates to their stakeholders that an organisation can offer its products and services of high quality consistently. This standardization certificate makes the organisation more efficient, stable, and compliant.

OCEC has successfully met the requirements in order to receive this certification. SGS Gulf Limited’s Business Development Manager, Marichamy Saravan awarded this certification and commented: “OCEC has complied through ISO 9001:2015 requirements by providing products and services that meet their customer expectations and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.’’ OCEC have made sure to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system including processes for improvements to the system and assurance of conformity to the customers and applicable legal requirements. There is also a focus on risk-based thinking and accountability in all organizational processes that help improve communications, efficiency, and implementation of continuous improvement. Trevor McCartney, General Manager of OCEC commented: “We are honoured to receive the prestigious ISO Certification 9001:2015. With this recognition, we assure our delegates, visitors and partners that we are ready to host a vast variety of events whilst following the processes and systems to increase efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

