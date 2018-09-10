Oman Arab Bank selects Trend Micro to protect its IT environment

Established in 1984, Oman Arab Bank SAOC is one of the largest banks in the Sultanate of Oman. Currently Oman Arab Bank (OAB) operates more than 65 branches and representative offices, and over 148 ATMs across the Sultanate.

Muscat, Sultanate of Oman - Trend Micro(TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Oman Arab Bank , has selected Trend Micro to secure its digital universe.

OAB is quickly becoming a leader in security technology among the financial institutions, within Oman, setting the standard for best cyber security practices. In their next step towards endpoint segmentation on the network, OAB has selected Trend Micro for its DR security because they wanted to have that same comfort level, and ensure best security practices.

“Investing in the best security for our IT infrastructure is of supreme important to us, as we continue to expand our business. We needed a security solution that was flexible enough to integrate into our existing landscape, and had the ability to help us evolve, whilst protecting our digital platforms. In Trend Micro we have found the ideal security partner,” commented Mustafa Surour, Oman Arab Bank.

OAB faces stealthy targeted attacks, custom designed to penetrate standard defences, and poised to monetize intellectual property and customer information, or to encrypt essential data for ransom. OAB ‘s evolving IT infrastructure needed an instinctive security solution that was forward-looking, easily scalable, and capable of meeting the constant security demands.

“Trend Micro helps companies embrace cyber security technologies securely. Our layered security model is ideally suited to help financial institutions like Oman Arab Bank, remain protected against the high volume of threats that target the bank on a daily basis,” commented Bilal Baig, Technical Director, MENA, Trend Micro.

Products and Solutions

Trend Micro™ Deep Security™ was enlisted for datacentre server protection. The solution delivers robust security capabilities for physical, virtual, and cloud servers in a single integrated platform. Its single dashboard allows continuous monitoring of multiple controls across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. And, centralized management with vulnerability shielding abilities saved OAB considerable time and resources.

For OAB, Tipping Point, one of the best IPS solution in the market has been instrumental in getting signatures on a daily basis. This solution is dynamic enough to catch those vulnerabilities and the solution itself works on an online module the GOI interface allows for easy to use.

Trend Micro™ Integrated DLP helped the bank minimizes the complexity and cost of data security by integrating DLP functionality directly into the Trend Micro solutions and management consoles. With a lightweight plug-in, providing increased visibility and control of sensitive data, while preventing data loss via USB, email, SaaS applications, web, mobile devices, and cloud storage. The DLP plug-in required no extra hardware or software, and it leverages built-in regional and industry-specific templates to simplify deployment. Integrated DLP allows OAB deploy data security for a fraction of the cost and time of traditional enterprise DLP solutions.

Trend Micro™ Deep Discovery™, Advanced Threat Protection gives you the power to detect, analyze, and respond to today’s stealthy ransomware, its variants, including WannaCry, and targeted attacks in real time.

