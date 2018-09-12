Oman American Business Center partners with EY to get businesses VAT ready

“Understanding the impact of the imminent VAT tax in Oman is extremely important to every single one of our 150 member companies, from the largest corporations to SMEs,” said Rebecca Olson OABC Executive Director.

Muscat – Oman American Business Center ( OABC ) in partnership with Ernst & Young (EY) held a seminar to discuss and provide insights on the importance of preparing businesses for the Value Added Tax (VAT) soon to be implemented in the Sultanate. The seminar welcomed OABC members, Small and Medium Enterprises and business owners. The EY team shared their expertise, while advising the attendees on the challenges companies face to become VAT-compliant.

As Oman moves towards implementing VAT, EY experts, led by David Stevens and Alkesh Joshi explained various ways and methods on how businesses can ensure they are VAT-ready. They shared a number of strategies regarding VAT implementations, including recommendations for managing VAT compliance, addressing tax costs and how to avoid some of the pitfalls faced by other businesses elsewhere in the GCC. There was an in depth discussion on the role of technology and how managing tax data is likely to be the foremost challenge in a VAT implementation project.

Advertisement

“While VAT is referred as an extra cost to consumers, in a broader sense it will play a crucial role in developing and strengthening a country’s economy in the long-run. It takes time for businesses to be fully compliant and these seminars are a great start to help them understand how to proceed,” said Alkesh Joshi.

Already in effect in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, VAT is part of a GCC agreement made in 2016 to implement the tax across the region affecting both consumers and the business community. Whether impacting how businesses purchase their goods, to selling to consumers, the tax is a new regulation for many organizations to familiarize with and prepare for.

-Ends-

About Oman American Business Center:

The Oman American Business Center (OABC) is an organization that was created to foster the development of commercial activity between the United States of America and the Sultanate of Oman. OABC seeks to promote friendship, understanding and knowledge sharing through the identification of mutually beneficial opportunities for Omani individuals and US business communities based in the Sultanate. By offering a forum for the exchange of information, advice and ideas toward the prosperity of the respective communities, OABC is an instrumental body that supports the further development of relations between the United States of America and the Sultanate of Oman. For more information, please visit: www.oabcoman.org

For more information, please contact:

Meruyert Shagmanova

Corporate Coordinator

Oman American Business Center

Telephone: +968 97628896

Office: +968 2449 6903 / 2449 8116 / 2449 7493 Ext. 217

Email: meruyert.shagmanova@oabcoman.org

http://www.oabcoman.org

Media Contacts:

Middle East

Sudipta Dasgupta

TRACCS

Telephone: +968 24 649-099

Mobile: +968 94558787

Email: sudipta.dasgupta@traccs.net

© Press Release 2018