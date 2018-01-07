Oman Air congratulated by GE Aviation for its record breaking Boeing 787 engine change in 20 hours

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, was recently praised by GE Aviation, for its record breaking Boeing 787 engine change. The procedure was completed in just 20 hours, earning Oman Air world-wide recognition for its remarkable engineering feat. The record breaking achievement was acknowledged at the recent Dubai Air show, where Oman Air’s EVP Engineering & Maintenance, Eng. Ali Redha Mohammed Al Lawatiya, was presented with a commendation. This recognised the outstanding capability and competency of Oman Air’s engineering team which allowed them to perform the task in such a short time frame.

The achievement was accomplished in line with Oman Air’s Engineering and Maintenance objectives, which aim to maintain, safe and efficient operation. Ali Redha Al Lawatiya, Executive Vice President Engineering and Maintenance, said: “I am delighted to accept this commemoration on behalf of Oman Air’s hardworking Engineering & Maintenance team. We are a dedicated unit, Our goal is to respond to engineering issues in the quickest and most efficient way possible. This recent recognition from GE Aviation is further acknowledgement of Oman Air’s strong position in the airline industry; we are fully committed to delivering the best possible service to guests and a critical part of this is to ensure the highest quality of engineering & maintenance services to our aircraft.”

