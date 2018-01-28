Oman Air appoints new GSA in South Africa

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, has announced the appointment of Holiday Aviation as General Sales Agent (GSA) for South Africa. The appointment of Holiday Aviation will ensure easy access for African customers to Oman Air’s award winning products and services as well as the airline’s highly competitive fares. The appointment signals Oman Air’s commitment to expanding its presence in South Africa and the African continent and positioning South Africa as an important point of sale for the airline’s international network.

Oman Air is further delighted to announce this appointment as Holiday Aviation is a leader in the travel and tourism field and has been awarded many industry accolades in testament to this. With African destinations on the increase and the offer of superb connections through Muscat International Airport, Oman Air is growing in importance in the African region and, is the airline of choice for direct flights to Oman.