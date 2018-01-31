Oman Air appoints Suleiman Al Ghannami as Chief Financial Officer

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, is pleased to announce the appointment of Suleiman Al Ghannami as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective February 1, 2018. He joins the airline at a transitional time of network and fleet expansion. Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Acting CEO Oman Air, said: "I am very glad that through our extensive search, Oman Air has successfully finalized an Omani financial expert to fill in the post of Chief Financial Officer. Suleiman comes with high caliber, significant financial expertise and extensive international experience in this sector and has a strong track record of proven success in leading teams to deliver financial success. We are fortunate to have him join Oman Air.”

Suleiman brings 13 years’ of professional and international experience to the role of Oman Air’s CFO; he worked for Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) for seven years, with four of these years being in PwC’s international offices. More recently he was employed for six years, (until October 2017) at the Oman Drydock Company, where he was Finance Director and acting Deputy CEO - Administration. Suleiman Al Ghannami said: “It is a very prestigious role to be the CFO of Oman’s national airline and I am confident that I have the right skills and expertise to deliver financial success. I am excited and proud to join the airline at such a pivotal time and to play my part in its transformation into a performance-driven organization that is well-positioned for the future. I look forward to adding value to Oman Air's growth through the concerted efforts of my team and me.”

Advertisement