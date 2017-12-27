Oman Air Cargo held its Second Cargo Awards 2017

In a night of excellence, Oman Air Cargo, one of the leading air cargo carriers in the region, recently hosted its second Oman Air Cargo Awards at the Crowne Plaza Muscat. The event was held to recognize the outstanding achievements among the local cargo agencies, also to acknowledge the company’s close partnership with the Public-Private establishments. At the event, Mohammed Al Musafir, Senior Vice President, Oman Air Cargo – Commercial, expressed his highest appreciation and gratitude to the partners for their confidence and loyalty to Oman Air. He then thanked the attendees for their constant support to the company.

“Oman Air will always be on track to achieve its goals and aspirations, along with becoming an industry standard-setting airline. The national carrier of Oman continues to extend full support and backing to its partnership network,” Al Musafir said. Oman Air Cargo took the opportunity to thank its core staff for their relentless commitment, dedication, and eager attitude to achieve year-on-year success amid industry challenges and increased competition.

