Oman Air Cargo held its Second Cargo Awards 2017
In a night of excellence, Oman Air Cargo, one of the leading air cargo carriers in the region, recently hosted its second Oman Air Cargo Awards at the Crowne Plaza Muscat. The event was held to recognize the outstanding achievements among the local cargo agencies, also to acknowledge the company’s close partnership with the Public-Private establishments.
At the event, Mohammed Al Musafir, Senior Vice President, Oman Air Cargo – Commercial, expressed his highest appreciation and gratitude to the partners for their confidence and loyalty to Oman Air. He then thanked the attendees for their constant support to the company.
Oman Air Cargo took the opportunity to thank its core staff for their relentless commitment, dedication, and eager attitude to achieve year-on-year success amid industry challenges and increased competition.
Winners at the 2017 Oman Air Cargo Awards are as follows:
- “Agency of the Year”: National Travel & Tourism (NTT)
- “Highest Growth Year-on-Year”: Eagle Freight Express
- “Highest Yield Return”: Reliance Freight Systems
- “Partnership Appreciation”: Oman Air SATS
- “Partnership Appreciation”: Directorate General of Customs – Royal Oman Police
- “Partnership Appreciation”: Directorate General of Airport Security – Royal Oman Police.
With a soon to be completed state-of-the art cargo handling facility at its hub in Muscat International Airport, and a 100% cloud based cargo platform, Oman Air Cargo offers access to over 150 online and offline destinations across the globe.