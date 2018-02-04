 
Dubai 04 Feb 2018
#construction | 04 February, 2018

Oliver Wyman appoints Michael Wette as Partner in Transportation and Services practice

Michael Wette as Partner to lead its Transport and Services practice in Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Oliver Wyman appoints Michael Wette as Partner in Transportation and Services practice
Press Release

Dubai, UAE : Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting with a 20 year history in the Middle East, has appointed Michael Wette as Partner to lead its Transport and Services practice in Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Michael brings over 20 years of experience to the firm, having advised key global and regional aviation players such as Lufthansa, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Turkish Airlines, Gulf Air and Kuwait Airways..  Beyond airlines Michael has also concluded projects for airports, maritime players and hotel companies in the Middle East. He has lent his expertise to their strategic planning, network and fleet management as well as numerous commercial topics including broad-based restructuring. In his previous role, Michael established the Middle East and African offices for Roland and Berger over a period of ten years. Michael holds a business diploma from WHU Koblenz.

Pedro Oliveira, Oliver Wyman’s Geo Head for the Middle East and Africa, commented “We are continuing to invest in the firm’s capabilities in the MEA region, and it is excellent to have someone of Michael’s calibre join the firm. We look forward to him playing an instrumental role in enhancing our transport and services practice in the region. The appointment reflects our commitment to recognising excellence and developing leaders, and also to attract the very best talent from the market place, to provide the very best service to our clients, as well as demonstrate our commitment to the region.”

-Ends-

About Oliver Wyman:
Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 50+ cities across nearly 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 4,500 professionals around the world who help clients optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com . Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

