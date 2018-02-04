Oliver Wyman appoints Michael Wette as Partner in Transportation and Services practice

Dubai, UAE : Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting with a 20 year history in the Middle East, has appointed Michael Wette as Partner to lead its Transport and Services practice in Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Michael brings over 20 years of experience to the firm, having advised key global and regional aviation players such as Lufthansa, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Turkish Airlines, Gulf Air and Kuwait Airways.. Beyond airlines Michael has also concluded projects for airports, maritime players and hotel companies in the Middle East. He has lent his expertise to their strategic planning, network and fleet management as well as numerous commercial topics including broad-based restructuring. In his previous role, Michael established the Middle East and African offices for Roland and Berger over a period of ten years. Michael holds a business diploma from WHU Koblenz.