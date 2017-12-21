Oil Markets are Recovering

Center of Future Prospects Consultancy & Research

The cooperation agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and outside producers has contributed to major changes in the oil markets and a cure for oversupply, which is firmly in the direction of balance.

The agreement has created a new alliance that takes responsibility for restoring balance in oil markets, especially with political support from non-Opec countries led by Russia, and has succeeded in finding higher oil prices, reducing volatility and encouraging confidence in the markets.

The OPEC and producers' conference on November 30, 2017 provided market insights and assurances by extending the agreement by an additional nine months to 2018, with a review of developments in the oil markets and considering the policy of exit when the market conditions so call without prejudice to the fundamentals of the market.

The agreement's steadfastness despite the doubts contributed to maintaining the atmosphere of stability in the markets and give great credibility to the agreement, especially with the continuation of withdrawals from the surplus in oil reserves.

One of the most important pillars of the success of the agreement is the success of the Russian-Saudi partnership, and the continuation of this partnership means cooperation to restore balance and regulate supply in markets at a steady pace. The changes in the oil markets were evident through a continuous recovery in oil

prices. The average price of Kuwaiti crude oil continued between $ 44 and $ 60 a barrel, with a marked recovery in November and December 2017. It is also helpful for the recovery of crude oil prices for countries Oil production is the alleviation of budget deficits, but this does not diminish the need for the continuation of reform policies aimed at the economy and to diversify sources of income on the basis of gradation and sustainability.

Despite the marked improvement in price levels, it is unlikely that oil prices will return to the high levels above $ 100, due to oil abundance coinciding with a moderate rate of growth in demand amid real challenges to be pushed forward and accelerated by government reform legislation, in addition to Highlighted by the challenges of technological progress in the oil industry. Therefore, the policies launched by the producing countries driven by weak oil prices must continue in several axes, including the continuation of the pace of financial and economic reform, diversification of sources of economy, building a strong partnership between the private and public sectors, and rooting the principle of reward and punishment by defining responsibilities. On solid foundations with clear roles for all parties responsible to contribute to the reform process on the basis of reform strategies and national projects and clear visions according to specific plans and time programs.

According to market data, assuming the continuation of the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Russia in support of the cooperation agreement to reduce production until the return of the stock levels in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to normal levels and in the atmosphere of geopolitical escalation in several areas including areas of production and decline in production in a number of areas, Oil market equilibrium and the reasons for price increases at current levels continue to make price hikes towards the 70s unlikely except in the case of supply disruptions from production areas following an escalation in political tensions.

In addition, developments in the production of shale oil and the actual production volume in the coming months may significantly affect the course of the crude oil price forecast in 2018, with the ceiling of crude oil prices set in the near future.

-End-

© Press Release 2017