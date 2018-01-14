Official opening of the headquarters of Nissan Saudi Arabia office in Jeddah

Jeddah, KSA: Nissan Saudi Arabia held an opening ceremony for its headquarters office in Jeddah, as the automaker accommodates for sustained growth in the local market. The launch of the office comes as part of Nissan’s strategic framework for Saudi Arabia, where overall sales increased throughout 2017.

The Jeddah office will cater to over 60 members of staff across a range of divisions and departments, including sales, marketing, customer quality and dealer support development. Operations from the Jeddah office will be led by Bader Al Houssami, Chief Operating Officer at Nissan Saudi Arabia.

The event was attended by Peyman Kargar, Senior Vice President and Chairman of Management Committee for Africa, Middle East, and India at Nissan and Kalyana Sivagnanam, President of Nissan Middle East and Regional Vice President Marketing and Sales for Africa, the Middle East and India. Local staff, clients, government officials and representatives from local partners Petromin and Alissa Auto, attended the opening, which took place at the Jeddah office in Zahran Tower.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch, Al Houssami said: “Saudi Arabia represents a major focus for Nissan, where our brand popularity proves itself year on year. Along with our local partners, we have been able to achieve remarkable results, with over 57 showrooms throughout the Kingdom and plan to open more in the coming weeks.”

2017 saw sales of Nissan Altima surge by 59%, which has proved popular with the Saudi. Similarly, the Nissan Patrol remains the SUV of choice in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the region, where it saw a growth in sales throughout 2017.

Houssami added: “The opening of our Jeddah office is a manifestation of our strong relations with our local client base, as well as a representation of our continued growth in the Kingdom. As we look to welcome millions of new female drivers in 2018 our focus is to tailor our business accordingly, with teams dedicated to maintaining and ensuring customer quality and care.”

-Ends-

About Nissan Saudi Arabia

Nissan has a strong heritage in KSA, dating back to the early 50’s. Nissan is committed to becoming a powerful force in the automotive sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through a host of new models, a completely structured sales network and firm focus on providing customers the best-possible service.

In November 2014, Nissan expanded its Saudi Arabian operations by announcing the creation of ‘Nissan Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd.’ as a national sales center for Nissan Middle East. Nissan Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd. is a joint venture formed with Nissan’s partner, Khaled Juffali Company. This partnership is playing an important role in bolstering Nissan’s presence in the biggest market in Middle East. Nissan established a new, fully-fledged headquarters in Jeddah staffed with over 100 high-caliber employees for the operation.

Earlier in September 2013, Nissan announced the appointment of Alissa Auto as an authorized dealer in the Kingdom. With a shared vision to provide high quality automotive products and dependable after-sales services to customers, Nissan’s partnership with Alisa Auto renewed the bond with the kingdom and re-established strong sales and services network. Alissa auto – which is part of Alissa holding company - has over 60 years in serving Saudi Arabia automotive customers with a success built on its business ethics and customer focus.

To further achieve sustainable growth and customer satisfaction excellence, Nissan announced the appointment of Petromin as a second authorized dealer in March 2016, expanding its businesses to meet market needs. Nissan Petromin will serve its Kingdom wide customers through a network of sales showrooms and service outlets with the unparalleled service network and quality operations of Petromin. Nissan plan to surpass all its competitors and achieve the number one position when it comes to excellence in customer service.

About Nissan Motor Co.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2015, the company sold more than 5.4 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 12.2 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan manages operations in six regions: ASEAN & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America and North America. Nissan has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and Mitsubishi Motors since 2016 under the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

Please visit the Nissan Media Channel on www.nissan-me.com or visit www.nissan-global.com



Media contacts

Abdalla Suboh

Manager - Corporate Communications

Nissan Saudi Arabia

Tel: +966 12 663 7186 Ext : 121

E-mail: Abdalla.suboh@nissan-me.ae

Samer Draz

Account Manager

Edelman Saudi Arabia

Tel: +966 5383 09036

E-mail: Samer.Draz@Edelman.com

© Press Release 2018