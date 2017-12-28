OSN starts 2018 with an outstanding line-up of exclusive television this month

Dubai, UAE: This January, OSN promises the biggest and most explosive line-up of television yet, with an outstanding array of exclusive films and series, perfect for the whole family in the new year. Don’t miss new and existing premieres, fresh episodes, exciting mid-season finales, gripping blockbusters and seasonal hits first and exclusive on OSN .

Highly anticipated is the return of– newly reinstated as FBI agents Mulder and Scully continue the search for their son William on January 7 (9pm KSA). For a great comedy, watch Season 2 ofas Frances suddenly begins to reassess her life and her strained relationship with her husband, showing January 15 (9:30pm KSA); and Season 2 of crime drama,, where a desperate banker, a Haitian-American gang lord, and a Cuban-American hacker are forced to work together to unwittingly create their version of the American dream, January 31 (10pm KSA). For a season finale don’t miss the gripping and thrillingJanuary 1 (10pm KSA) and Season 2 ofon January 12 (9pm KSA). Mystery min-seriespremieres January 23 (10pm KSA), starring Sharron Stone and directed by Steven Sodenbergh, which follows a high-profile disappearance, airing daily until January 27.

Watch season 7 ofwhich continues the story ofa brilliant college-dropout who finds himself a job working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers, from January 1 (7pm KSA). Season 13 ofpremieres January 7 (7pm KSA) and follows an elite group of profilers who analyze the most dangerous serial killers. A woman with a troubled past is drawn to a small town in Maine where fairytales are to be believed in Season 7 ofairing January 12 (8pm KSA).

OSN Series Comedy HD

Catch Season 5 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine where a talented and carefree cop who has never had to follow the rules now faces new challenges in the job, showing January 1 (8pm KSA). Don’t miss Season 2 of Speechless as Maya DiMeo, fiercely protective of her husband, Jimmy, and their three children, Ray, Dylan, and J.J. - who has a condition that leaves him with unique mobility and communication challenges; on January 2 (8pm KSA). Popular series The Good Place returns for its second season, continuing Eleanor’s afterlife journey, premiering January 7 (8:30pm KSA). As a spin-off of Black-ish, Season 1 of Grown-ish starring Yara Shahidi, tells the story of Zoey Johnson heads to college and begins her journey to adulthood where she quickly discovers that life isn’t everything she hopes, showing January 5 (8pm KSA).

OSN YaHala Al Oula HD

Catch-up with all the best Turkish drama in January starting with series, Ishq w Domou, which tells the story of Yasmeen who comes from a poor background, while Jehan’s wife Deyala is wealthy. They both gave birth in the same hospital on the same day 15 years ago, but a mistake was made that would change their destinies forever, showing Sundays-Thursdays (9pm KSA) from January 21. Starting Sundays-Thursdays (10pm KSA) is Bitter Sweet about Nazli is a young ambitious lady who dreams of becoming a big cook and owning her own restaurant while hoping that her financial situation improves. Continuing Egyptian drama, Nasiby w Qesmetek, revolves around certain cases relating to the life struggles Arab women face, showing Sundays-Thursdays (11pm KSA); and Kuwaiti social and psychological drama, Amani El Omr, tells the story of four girls gathered in a psychiatric hospital, Sundays-Thursdays (8pm KSA). A’elat Al Hagg Noa'man continues tale of the ‘Noa’man’ family conflicts, starring Taim Hassan, Mondays-Thursdays (7pm KSA).

OSN YaHala Cinema HD

Don’t miss new and exclusive movies every Friday (9pm KSA), starting on January 5 with El Asleyeen where Samir receives a phone call that will change his life forever. January 12 presents Listen, where a sound engineer takes a leap toward his love to pull her into his universe of sound. Yabani Asli airs January 19, where Moharram risks losing his family when his Japanese wife takes them back to her hometown; and Antar Abn Shadad, where the grandson of Antar Abassi enters a bitter struggle with a rival to win the heart of the most beautiful girl in the tribe, on January 26.

Faten Hamama Pop-Up Channel

In loving memory of The Lady of the Arabic Screen, Faten Hamama, OSN is celebrating her life with a dedicated pop-up channel from January 17-27, featuring ten classic movies from her cinematic career – Al Hob al Kabir; Al Zawga Al Aazraa; Ayamnah El Helwah; Doaa AL Karawan; El Tarek El Masdoud; Embratoryat Meem; Zaman Al Agaeeb; Al Bab Al Maftouh; AL Khet Al Rafeaa; and Al Mohareg Al Kbeer.

