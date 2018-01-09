OCTAL showcases environmental stewardship initiatives at MECA Exhibition
Salalah – OCTAL marked the 2018 Omani Environment Day by participating in an exhibition organized by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs at the Sultan Qaboos Youth, Culture and Entertainment Compound in Salalah. Calling for ‘A clean and sustainable environment’, OCTAL joined hands with the Ministry to raise awareness on environmental best practices for a cleaner and more sustainable Oman.
“We would like to thank the Directorate of Environment & Climate Affairs for their efforts in organizing this exhibition. It serves as a vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment, said Ahmed Al Najjar, Director of Government Affairs at OCTAL. “We are proud to showcase OCTAL’s suite of PET packaging solutions during the exhibition. We want to highlight how energy-efficient production methods and green practices translate into fully-recyclable environmentally-friendly products, while ensuring responsible stewardship of natural resource.”
About OCTAL
Oman-based OCTAL has emerged as the largest PET sheet producer and integrated packaging company in the world. Operating from the Salalah Free Zone, the company has successfully harnessed its strategic location with access to East-West shipping lanes and favorable trading regulations coupled with its unique-to-the-world manufacturing capabilities to meet the breadth and depth of customer demand.
Today, OCTAL is the world’s largest PET resin and sheet producer on a single site.
