OCTAL drives two projects of Tanfeedh's petrochemical lab
OCTAL, the world’s largest integrated PET resin and sheet producer, will be driving two of the five projects identified during the Petrochemical Lab by Tanfeedh, the National Program for Enhancing Economic Diversification. Mandated to advise on projects that will contribute to the diversification and growth of Oman’s GDP, the Salalah-based export powerhouse will help shape the Sultanate’s future economic strategy, growth and diversification away from hydrocarbons.
The first project, ‘PET Capacity Utilization Enhancement’, is owned and will be implemented by OCTAL, focusing on increasing OCTAL’s production capacity in Salalah, while maintaining a highly efficient carbon footprint in line with the company’s current sustainability strategy. This increase in its production capacity aims to create additional job opportunities, as well as opportunities for SME’s in Salalah. ‘PET Preform and Bottles’, the second project for which OCTAL will provide technical and marketing support when needed, will be best positioned in Salalah to take advantage of OCTAL’s PET Resin production capabilities, technical expertise, and know-how. This will result in a highly competitive PET Preform production facility ready to replace the current imports into the Sultanate and create a platform for export into the region.
Widely regarded as one of the Sultanate’s employers of choice, OCTAL has helped directly contribute to the development of Oman’s manufacturing sector. Barakat added, “We are proud of the role we continue to play in driving in-country value, directly contributing to the growth of Oman’s non-oil sector, specifically manufacturing. From our hub in the Salalah Free Zone, OCTAL has positively impacted the Sultanate’s trade balance with 98% of its annual production exported to over 80 markets worldwide. We have done our very best to give back to the communities we serve by constantly providing young Omani talent with scholarships, development programs and opportunities to grow with us.”
