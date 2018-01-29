OCS Emirates wins UAE's largest Healthcare FM contract

The new 300,000 square metre medical facility provides a cost-effective alternative for patients who previously had to seek specialised care overseas. Its specialist area is advanced burn treatment and it is considered to be the first centre in the UAE to provide such a specialty. It will also provide other medical services such as orthopedic and thoracic surgery, cardiac services, endocrinology, head and neck tumours, blood, bones, rheumatism and respiratory diseases as well as urology and nephrology, gastroenterology and cardiovascular.

Abu Dhabi-based, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), has agreed terms of the five and a half-year, US$109m contract, with service delivery already underway on all the estate and facilities hard services, including: Water System Management and Plumbing, Mechanical / HVAC Services, Electrical Distribution (HV, MV and LV), Medical Gas Pipeline System (MGPS), Building Fabrics, Electronics, Fire and Life Safety Systems, Building Management System (BMS) and Bio-Medical Engineering (BME), all of which will be outsourced to OCS Emirates, making this the highest value healthcare facilities management contract in the UAE.

The project includes a three-storey outpatient building, a three-storey podium building, two nine-storey and two eleven-storey inpatient towers with 732-beds, two Presidential suites and 36 VIP suites.

The facilities also include 364 post-surgical inpatients beds, 120 maternal and child health ward beds, 32 Medical ICU beds, 30 Cardiac ICU beds, 24 Surgical ICU beds, 20 Medical Burns Unit beds, 26 Neonatal ICU beds and 18 beds in the labour department. It boasts three main wards, two of which are for males and one is dedicated to females. It also houses cooling plants, a workshop, mortuary, underground tanks, service tunnels, underground car parking, two helipads and landscaping.

In total, 125 healthcare technical specialists from OCS Emirates have been deployed to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This number will move up to 300 over the next 18-month period.

Fiona McDonnell, General Manager at OCS Emirates, adds: “We were awarded the contract for the buildings assets management and the bio medical engineering equipment in February 2016, with a contract commencement of 1st December 2017. We are now very much looking forward to the building handover on February 1, 2018 of the UAE’s largest healthcare facility. It is a fantastic accolade for OCS and we anticipate future strong growth in this sector.”

After an exhaustive tender process, OCS Emirates was selected to deliver the specialised FM work by SEHA, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, an independent public joint stock company that owns and operates all public hospitals and clinics across the emirate. OCS was appointed for its international expertise in mobilisation and transition of similar operations on a global scale, with 100 healthcare facilities and $110m in healthcare FM revenue globally, including seven within the UAE. It was OCS Emirates’ experience in patient safety first approach, understanding the role of governance within Healthcare and its demonstration of how the clinical and FM partnership relationship is key to success, which ultimately won the project.

McDonnell explained the nuances of the healthcare FM specialism: “Understanding how your clinical partners operate is crucial to a successful healthcare project. This sector is totally unique and you must have the expertise to fulfil your obligations. At the end of the day we are dealing with patients’ lives. There are elements such as infection control, regulations in healthcare requirements, following healthcare regulations, that must not only be adhered to, but be delivered expertly. I myself have been in the healthcare space for 25 years. You simply must have experts who understand healthcare, clinical practices and clinical requirements,” she explained.

McDonnell added: “Strategically this is a great win for our organisation. It has elevated the profile of OCS Emirates across the GCC and the UAE. Over the course of the next five years we will look to retain this same level of healthcare portfolio as well as have a stronger impact within the aviation sector, across the GCC, based upon the global experience of OCS. We currently work with over 50 airlines in over 20 airports worldwide, including the management of over 500,000 aircrafts per year. With 50 years in aviation and $160million revenue in aviation in 2017, we expect this to be the next big area of growth for us.”

About OCS Emirates

OCS Emirates is part of the OCS Group, the UK’s largest family-owned international Facility Management company with over 95,000 employees worldwide. The UAE has 1,000 employees. Qatar, UAE and KSA.

