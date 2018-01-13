OAB Appoints New Head of Retail Banking at Al Yusr

Muscat: Oman Arab Bank has announced the appointment of Jamil Abdul Qader Al Zadjali as the Head of the Retail Banking and Business Support of Al Yusr Islamic Banking Unit. As a result of this appointment, the entirety of the Retail Banking and Business Support of OAB’s Islamic Banking Window will be reporting to Jamil Al Zadjali to maximise the efficiency and profitability at the Bank.

Commenting on his appointment, Amin Al Husseini, Chief Executive Officer of OAB said, “We, at OAB, always prioritise our own staff for any available senior management positions. We are a strong believer in their skills and capabilities and aim to provide them with every opportunity to grow their careers and become business leaders. Jamil is one such person who has been a valued member of our staff for the past ten years. I am confident he will perform his duties in his new role to the same level of excellence that he has so far and raise the standards of the Retail Banking Division of our Islamic banking Window to new heights.”