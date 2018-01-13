 
Dubai 13 Jan 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
13 January, 2018

OAB Appoints New Head of Retail Banking at Al Yusr

Muscat: Oman Arab Bank has announced the appointment of Jamil Abdul Qader Al Zadjali as the Head of the Retail Banking and Business Support of Al Yusr Islamic Banking Unit. As a result of this appointment, the entirety of the Retail Banking and Business Support of OAB’s Islamic Banking Window will be reporting to Jamil Al Zadjali to maximise the efficiency and profitability at the

OAB Appoints New Head of Retail Banking at Al Yusr
Press Release

Muscat: Oman Arab Bank has announced the appointment of Jamil Abdul Qader Al Zadjali as the Head of the Retail Banking and Business Support of Al Yusr Islamic Banking Unit. As a result of this appointment, the entirety of the Retail Banking and Business Support of OAB’s Islamic Banking Window will be reporting to Jamil Al Zadjali to maximise the efficiency and profitability at the Bank.

Commenting on his appointment, Amin Al Husseini, Chief Executive Officer of OAB said, “We, at OAB, always prioritise our own staff for any available senior management positions. We are a strong believer in their skills and capabilities and aim to provide them with every opportunity to grow their careers and become business leaders. Jamil is one such person who has been a valued member of our staff for the past ten years. I am confident he will perform his duties in his new role to the same level of excellence that he has so far and raise the standards of the Retail Banking Division of our Islamic banking Window to new heights.”

Jamil Al Zadjali has over 24 years of banking experience in local and multinational banks; and has been working at Oman Arab Bank since 2007. His vast areas of expertise include Retail Banking, Business Development, Digital Banking, Project Management, Sales, PR, Marketing, Advertising, and Team Management. He is also a holder of an ACCA Diploma in Accounting from the Institute of Banking and Financial Studies.

Commenting on his appointment into the new role, Jamil said, “I'm extremely grateful to OAB for providing me with this opportunity and I am pleased to take up my new role as the head of Retail Banking and Business Support at Al Yusr. I look forward to replicating the success we have enjoyed with our retail banking products and services at OAB, whilst maintaining the highest standards of customer service, business excellence, and Shari’ah compliance that AL Yusr is known for.”

Advertisement
Al Yusr is the Islamic window of OAB. Established in 2013, the Islamic banking window provides services via seven branches; two in the Muscat Governorate (Athaiba and Wattaya), and others in Salalah, Nizwa, Falaj al-Qabail, Ibra and Al-Buraimi. Al Yusr customers also have access to 148 OAB ATM’s located across Oman. Al Yusr Islamic Banking provides its retail and corporate customers as well as investors’ a wide range of shari’ah compliant products and services.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement