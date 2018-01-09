Novus Welcomes Simon Clements as Executive Vice President - Marketing in London

Dubai, UAE – Novus Aviation Capital has further developed its senior management team with the appointment of Simon Clements as Executive Vice President – Marketing, in London, UK, effective 8 January 2018. Simon will report to Mamoun Kuzbari, Managing Director of Novus.



A graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Simon spent 10 years as an officer in the British Army Gurkhas, and also as a Gazelle and Lynx helicopter pilot. Simon joins Novus with 18 years of experience in the aviation industry beginning as a sales director at Airbus, and for the last eight years as part of the management team at FPG Amentum.



“Simon is a seasoned aviation executive and his experience will be of great value to Novus as we continue our expansion and organic growth,” said Safwan Kuzbari, Chief Executive Officer, Novus Aviation Capital. “Owing to his career achievements and industry acumen, Simon makes an excellent addition to the senior management roster of Novus. The board joins me in welcoming him to Novus.”









About Novus Aviation Capital:

Novus is an independent, privately-held aircraft leasing platform, focused on investing in commercial aircraft assets. Established over 24 years ago, the Novus team operates out of its five global offices in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. The company currently co-owns and manages aircraft-related projects worth about USD 4 billion. For more information, please visit: www.novus.aero