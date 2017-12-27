November passenger numbers rise by 9.8% at Queen Alia International Airport

Amman – According to the November 2017 statistics announced by Airport International Group, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 536,185 passengers throughout the month, marking an impressive 9.8% increase in comparison to the same month of last year. Moreover, 5,132 aircraft movements (ACM) and 9,671 tons of cargo were registered throughout November, representing a minor 2.8% decrease and a substantial 19% increase, respectively.



As for year-to-date (YTD) passenger traffic (PAX) figures, QAIA witnessed 7,338,238 passengers since the beginning of the year until the end of November, which indicates a notable 6.8% rise from last year’s numbers. Meanwhile, YTD ACM settled at 68,577 movements with 1.1% increase from the same period last year, and cargo came in at 100,104 tons with a significant 8.5% increase.



“We are delighted with the success as presented by November’s statistics. These promising figures can be attributed to the increase of passenger traffic to and from Cairo, Doha, Istanbul, Dubai, Baghdad, Jeddah, Frankfurt, Kuwait, Alexandria and Muscat. We look forward to the contributions December’s holiday season will have to the overall results of the year 2017 and to reviewing the end-of-year results of what is looking to be one of our most fruitful years yet,” said Airport International Group CEO, Kjeld Binger.









About Airport International Group (AIG)

AIG is a Jordanian company that harnesses the airport management and construction expertise of regional and international partners in order to rehabilitate, expand and operate Jordan’s premier gateway, Queen Alia International Airport. AIG was awarded its 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession in 2007 by the Jordanian Government after an open global tender overseen by the International Finance Corporation (World Bank).



-Ends-AIG is a Jordanian company that harnesses the airport management and construction expertise of regional and international partners in order to rehabilitate, expand and operate Jordan’s premier gateway, Queen Alia International Airport. AIG was awarded its 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession in 2007 by the Jordanian Government after an open global tender overseen by the International Finance Corporation (World Bank). www.aig.aero

Advertisement

© Press Release 2017