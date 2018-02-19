Northern Emirates still deemed as affordable options both for buyers and tenants

With close to 90K daily visits and around 200K live listings at any given time to dubizzle Property, the platform shares insights into the rental and sale market in Sharjah and Ajman. Considering the increasing popularity of the property scene in the Northern Emirates, the report provides a transparent view of the market in order to empower consumers to make more well-informed decisions.

Dubai – dubizzle Property, the UAE’s biggest and most visited Property platform, reveals its second Northern Emirates report, comparing price trends from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017.

“Northern Emirates are still deemed as the most affordable cities in the UAE - where fluctuations in sale prices are a result of several factors, including a change in the law in 2014 that allows non-Arab expatriates to purchase property in Sharjah,” commented Ann Boothello, Property Expert, dubizzle Property.

Al Mamzar witnessed the largest increase in sale price per sqft by 14%, now standing at AED 591, followed by Al Khan with a 6% increase with prices also averaging at AED 550 per sqft. These were the only areas that experienced an increase in price per sqft in Sharjah, with other coastal areas experiencing a decrease in sale price, including Al Majaz (-4%) and Al Qasba (-15%).

When analyzing rental prices, a decrease in average prices was recorded across key areas. Bu Tina experienced the biggest drop (17%), followed by Al Nabba (10%), Al Nahda (9%), Al Qasima (9%) and Al Ghuwair (9%). 3BR properties for rent in Bu Tina experienced the largest decrease in rental price by (-44%).

Ajman

The property sale prices in Ajman showcased different trends, with many areas experiencing an increase in price per sqft. Helio recorded an increase in sale prices per sqft (11%), followed by Al Rumailah (5%) and Al Rashidya (3%). Ajman Industrial area experienced the largest drop in sale price per sqft by (-22%), standing at AED 367, followed by Al Jurf (-19%) and Mushairef (-17%). The most affordable area to purchase a property in Ajman is Emirates City, with property prices averaging at AED 262 per sqft.

When looking at the most popular areas amongst dubizzle users for apartments, Al Rashidya, Al Rumailah, Mushairef and Emirates City were amongst the top areas for both sale and rent.

Rental prices in Ajman showed similar trends to those in Sharjah, with an average decrease across the key areas. Al Rawada 2 experienced the biggest decline (12%), followed by Al Rawada 1 and Ajman Industrial Area (11%), and Emirates City and Al Helio (10%). The largest decrease was witnessed in 2BR in Al Rawada 1 (-33%).

