Noor Bank opens new Bur Dubai branch





With the opening,



Inaugurating the branch, John Iossifidis said: “While planning to establish a new branch, we carefully evaluated the location. Bur Dubai with its multicultural resident and commercial base offers significant potential for quality banking services. As one of the leading Islamic banks in the UAE, we consider this a significant move that reinforces our commitment to serving our diverse clientele and compliments our efforts to simplify the overall banking experience and deliver innovative solutions to our existing as well as potential customers.”



Dubai, UAE – Noor Bank, a leading Shari’a compliant bank in the UAE, has announced the opening of a new 1,400 square feet branch at the Bahwan Center-Al Hamriya building, Bur Dubai in Dubai, UAE. John Iossifidis, CEO of Noor Bank, officially inaugurated the new premises in the presence of the bank’s Head of Retail Banking, Mufazzal Kajiji, senior management and employees of the branch.With the opening, Noor Bank takes its number of offices across the UAE to 15 and aims to redefine the customer experience through offering best-in-class services at one of Dubai’s busy business district. Designed around streamlining the customer's interaction with the bank, the new branch is segregated into different banking zones and features interactive display panels, touch-screens and clear signage to facilitate a hassle-free experience throughout the outlet.Inaugurating the branch, John Iossifidis said: “While planning to establish a new branch, we carefully evaluated the location. Bur Dubai with its multicultural resident and commercial base offers significant potential for quality banking services. As one of the leading Islamic banks in the UAE, we consider this a significant move that reinforces our commitment to serving our diverse clientele and compliments our efforts to simplify the overall banking experience and deliver innovative solutions to our existing as well as potential customers.”

On his part, Mufazzal Kajiji said: “The establishment of our new Bur Dubai branch is in line with Noor Bank’s strategic objectives, deepening our presence in the emirate. In designing the new branch, we have prioritised customer experience that is easy, friendly and more accessible. We look forward to addressing the financial needs of our customers - individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses - with the best-in-class services.”



The Noor Bank Bur Dubai branch is operational from 8 am to 3.30 pm Sunday to Thursday, and offers an extensive range of Noor Bank’s products and services. These include deposits, cards, investments, account opening services, 24-hour automated teller machines (ATM) and cash and cheque deposit machines. The branch is fully staffed with specially trained bankers to provide immediate and informed assistance to customers on the bank's broad gamut of financial services.





Advertisement

-Ends- © Press Release 2018