Noor Bank marks UAE innovation month by launching new designs and benefits on its credit and debit cards

Dubai-UAE: – Noor Bank, a leading Shari’a-compliant bank in the UAE, marked the UAE Innovation Month with its announcement today of the launch of its redesigned credit and debit cards. The cards unlock a world of innovation, convenience and best-in-class security, while offering a whole new suite of first-in-market benefits.

Customers can also transfer their card balance at best-in-class rates on their Noor Bank credit cards to save on their monthly bill and receive guaranteed reward points worth AED 500 as well.

Advertisement

Mufazzal Kajiji, Head of Retail Banking at Noor Bank, said: “In line with Noor Bank’s strategic objective to enhance its retail offerings, the latest benefits and rewards offer incredible value to the credit and debit card customers. Having carefully studied the market and factored in our customers’ feedback for each segment, we are confident our innovative portfolio of privileges will exceed our clientele’s expectations.”

He added, “We are especially proud of our collaboration with Mawaheb from Beautiful People, which reinforces our commitment to our ethical values and giving back to the community. It’s an honour for us to promote the talent, creativity and self-expression of people of determination among our customer base. Also, the Internet calling cashback feature demonstrates our innovative thinking in terms of staying ahead by understanding customers’ needs.”

Girish Nanda, General Manager, UAE & Oman, Mastercard said: “Whether you use them for everyday transactions or indulge in the many lifestyle rewards they offer, our wide range of Mastercard credit cards are designed to cater to the diverse needs of our growing base of consumers who have placed their trust in our commitment to offering unmatched value and protecting everyone involved in a transaction with our multi-layered approach to security. With our Noor Bank Debit and Credit cards, we are excited to bring a whole suite of privileges, offers and benefits to our most discerning cardholders in the UAE through our World, Titanic and Platinum platforms.”

In addition to the above mentioned innovative benefits, the World, Platinum and Titanium credit cards – catering to the premium, affluent and emerging affluent customers respectively – offer access to airport lounges, complimentary airport pick-up or drop-off, valet parking at some of the UAE’s leading malls and other retail destinations, and buy-one-get-one free deals at over 900 outlets across 17 countries. On approval, customers are eligible for AED 250 cleartrip.ae voucher. The annual fee is waived.

-Ends-

About Noor Bank

Noor Bank began operations, in Dubai, in 2008, as Noor Islamic Bank. t is a full-service bank delivering the broadest range of products for its customers, with an emphasis on unique and personalised service. Noor Bank is governed by the Shari’a Supervisory Board, with extensive experience and expertise in legal, financial and banking-related matters. Noor Bank is rated “A-” IDR with a stable outlook by Fitch Ratings. The corporate shareholders of the Bank are The Office of the Crown Prince of Dubai (25.73%), the Investment Corporation of Dubai (22.71%) and the Emirates Investment Authority (4.7%). The remaining shares are beneficially held by individuals who each own less than 5% of Noor Bank. For further details, please visit: www.noorbank.com or call 800 6667.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Susan Shoury

APCO Worldwide

Mobile: +971 55 965 3647

Email: sshoury@apcoworldwide.com

© Press Release 2018