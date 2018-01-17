Noor Bank and UB QFPay release innovative mobile wallet acceptance solution in UAE

Dubai-UAE:– Noor Bank, a leading Shari’a compliant Bank in the UAE, announced today that it has collaborated with UB QFPay, the joint venture between Dubai-based United Brands (UBPAY) and China-based QFPay, to bring a new and innovative mobile payment solution to the UAE. The solution, a first of its kind in the region, will enable tourists as well as overseas visitors to make payments at retail outlets in the UAE using multiple international mobile wallets from various markets. Noor Bank will handle all transaction settlements for the solution as part of its collaboration.

As part of the initiative, UB QFPay will allow retail outlets within the UAE to accept secure payments from tourists who wish to pay for their purchases from their preferred mobile wallets. UBPAY is currently live at a number of retailers in the UAE that are frequented by Chinese tourists.