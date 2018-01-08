Nissan to show Brain-to-Vehicle technology, new LEAF at CES

LAS VEGAS – From technology that reads a driver’s brain waves to the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, Nissan will give visitors to CES 2018 a glimpse of its vision for the future of mobility – a future with more autonomy, more electrification and more connectivity.

Also to be featured are the Nissan IMx concept vehicle and the all-new Nissan LEAF. Making its regional debut, the IMx promotes a stronger connection between car and driver. It has a full suite of autonomous driving capabilities, seating for four, and an electric powertrain with more torque than the Nissan GT-R.

Among the highlights will be Nissan’s pioneering Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) technology. B2V interprets signals from the driver’s brain to assist with driving and to help the vehicle’s autonomous and manual systems learn from the driver. The technology promises shorter reaction times and systems that adapt to maximize driving pleasure.

The new generation of the Nissan LEAF, the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, combines the excitement of 100% electric driving with advanced technologies such as ProPILOT (ProPILOT Assist in the U.S.), e-Pedal and enhanced connectivity. This icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility went on sale in Japan in October 2017.

Nissan’s stand is at booth 5431 in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall. Executives from Nissan and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance will also join panel discussions during CES:

Nissan Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci will join a discussion titled “Self-Driving Cars: the Future of Personal Transportation,” from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 10 at Tech East, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, N257.

Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president for global design, will join a discussion titled “Design Thinking for Your Business,” from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Tech East, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Plaza, 62000.

Christian Ledoux, director of mobility and connected services for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, will join a panel titled “Autonomous Vehicles in the Cities of Tomorrow,” from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10 at Tech East, Westgate, Level 1, Pavilion 9.

About Nissan Intelligent Mobility

Nissan Intelligent Mobility transforms your car into a more responsive partner by redefining how your car is driven, powered and integrated into society.

Nissan Intelligent Driving: More Confidence through increased safety, control and comfort for all on board.

Nissan Intelligent Power: More Exciting through driving pleasure that is also clean and efficient.

Nissan Intelligent Integration: More Connected by conveniently linking our cars and the wider society.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally, generating revenues of 11.72 trillion yen. In fiscal 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with a core operating profit margin of 8% and cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined annual sales of more than 10 million vehicles a year.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit www.nissan-global.com.

