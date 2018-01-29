Nissan showcases Electric Ecosystem designed to deliver the future of driving

Dubai, UAE – Following the unveiling of its ambitious electric ecosystem just three months ago, Nissan has showcased the technology in action. The ‘Nissan Electric Ecosystem Experience’ was staged on the Spanish Island of Tenerife, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to Nissan Intelligent Mobility to transform the way people drive, and beyond the car, the way we can all live, creating a more exciting and sustainable future.

Advertisement

At the heart of the Nissan Electric Ecosystem Experience was the opportunity for VIP’s to drive the new Nissan LEAF, the world’s best-selling 100% electric vehicle, as well as an enhanced e-NV200, which gives users an extra 100km of range through its new 40kWh battery. Nissan also unveiled updates on its infrastructure and energy plans.

Kalyana Sivagnanam, President of Nissan Middle East and Regional Vice President Marketing and Sales for Africa, the Middle East and India, said: “Since launching the electric vehicle revolution almost ten year ago, Nissan has now sold more EV’s than any other manufacturer in the world. However, we are now looking beyond the car, towards a future of mobility that will transform the way we all live. Our investments in infrastructure and energy services are pushing the boundaries of the future of mobility and have paved the way for this electric ecosystem – all informed by our revolutionary Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision.”

Nissan partnered with the Institute of Technology and Renewable Energies (ITER) to host the Electric Ecosystem Experience at ITER’s complex in Tenerife. With 25 years of experience in engineering and telecom, ITER has built a bioclimatic site powered by renewable energy from wind farms and solar panels.

The new Nissan LEAF

Headlining the Nissan Electric Ecosystem Experience is the new Nissan LEAF – the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. The world’s best-selling electric vehicle has a range of 378 km NEDC. The new Nissan LEAF is also the first car to undergo WLTP*. It can now travel 270 km in a combined environment (city and highway) and 415 km in city conditions on a single charge, offering an exhilarating driving experience whilst minimising range anxiety.

The new LEAF is already a huge success for Nissan with in excess of 12,000 customer orders received to date despite the model not being in European showrooms until early February 2018.

The enhanced Nissan e-NV200 100% electric van

Another new product at the Nissan Electric Ecosystem Experience is the enhanced Nissan e-NV200 now fitted with a new 40kWh battery. It now offers a range of up to 280 km NEDC* – 60% more than previously – with unchanged cargo space and capacity and a single-shift transmission that makes driving easier and safer. The upgraded e-nv200 has been WLTP tested with results of 301 km on city cycle and 200 km on combined cycle. Crucially, it will support city centre transformation by making the 100% electric last mile delivery a reality for business and professional drivers everywhere.

Both vehicles are 100% electric, zero emission, enabling Nissan to bring to life its commitment to cut the level of CO2 around the world and build a more sustainable environment for everyone.

Nissan’s continuing commitment to EV infrastructure

At Futures 3.0, Nissan announced its plan to expand its existing outdoor charging network by 20% over the next 18 months. Working with EV fast-charging standard CHAdeMO, Nissan has already helped build Europe’s most comprehensive charging network, with more than 4,700 quick-chargers installed across the region.

Energy Partnerships ‘free’ energy breakthrough for EV drivers

Over the past year in Denmark, Nissan has been testing this revolutionary new way of driving. Going forward, this has become an offer open to all fleet customers throughout the country. Using Nissan bi-directional charging, customers can draw energy from the grid to power their car or van and then ‘sell’ it back to the grid for others to use. This means, once a nominal charge has been paid by the business for the installation of a V2G charger, there are no fuel or energy costs; just free power for their EV.

Nissan’s ongoing commitment on CSR

The xStorage Home units, which have been installed at every house in ITER, will be part of a pilot project in a developing country in Africa. It will help providing sustainable energy to local communities in developing countries which do not have access to energy today. This will give communities better access to basic needs, such as education and healthcare.

-Ends-



* Under conditions defined by EU law, the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) laboratory test is used to measure fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from passenger cars, as well as their pollutant emissions.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined annual sales of almost 10 million vehicles.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

© Press Release 2018