Nirvana Travel & Tourism's Unveils New Luxury Bus Which Is As Good As Flying
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Nirvana Travel & Tourism is changing people’s perception of road travel by offering for the first time ever in the UAE, the chance to reclaim their time by merging transportation and luxury hospitality with the launch of its newest, and plushest Luxury Bus.
As on an airplane’s first-class category, this custom-designed hotel on wheels houses 26, lofty leather, single-seats. The bus boasts hotel-like amenities which includes a 360-degree air conditioner facility for beating the unrelenting summer sun, CCTV equipment, LED mood lighting, high-speed WiFi, personalized marble topped electrical stations replete with additional USB ports, reading lights, a refrigerator, automatic folding tables, and a plush fitting room that does not compromise on space. There’s also morning espresso, evening tea, and cold beverages available for guests at all time.
Commenting on its luxury bus, a spokesperson of Nirvana Travel and Tourism said, “The only way to change user behaviour is when you engage the customer with the best of travel, comfort, service, interior design, and hospitality. As a leader of innovation, we are finally lifting the curtains on the luxury bus, a product that has years of conceptualization behind it. We are optimistic about guests’ reaction towards the bus, which has also been identified as the future of road travel and the pioneer of next-level luxury transportation”.
For more information, email holidays@ntravel.ae or call +971 2 6277997.
About Nirvana Travel & Tourism
Nirvana Travel & Tourism was established in 2007. In the past few years we have become the number one full-fledged tour operator company in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Our intention is to become the most well-known tour operator company in the world.
Nirvana Travel & Tourism is currently offering its services to a vast category of accounts including the governmental and semi-governmental accounts in the UAE. Nirvana act in good faith and a transparent manner has allowed for a steady growth throughout the years. With over 300 employees Nirvana exercises a level of skill, care and diligence as expected of a first-class tour operator company.
Our offices can be found in over 30 different locations throughout Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. We have recently extended and expanded our reach by opening and operating offices in China, Spain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Within the few next years we are expecting to serve other locations such as Australia, The United Kingdom, and The United States of America.
However, we aim to spread our wings all over the globe and reach even more international clientele within the next coming years.
