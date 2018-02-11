New senior appointments at Al Naboodah Group Enterprises demonstrate strong commitment to continued growth

Dubai, UAE – Al Naboodah Group Enterprises (ANGE), one of the UAE’s oldest and most respected family conglomerates with a diverse portfolio of businesses, has announced new appointments to its senior management team, in line with its strategy to ensure long-term sustainable growth through ethical practices and accountability to stakeholders. Senan Abdullah Mohammed Al Naboodah, previously CEO of Al Naboodah Construction Group (ANCG), has been promoted to Deputy CEO of ANGE and will also still focus on the construction business. The organisation also welcomes David Evans as the new CEO of ANCG. Paul O’ Flaherty, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Naboodah Group Enterprises commented on the occasion saying: “Having marked 60 years of operations this year, our focus is on ensuring our management will be able to drive forward our strategy for the next 60 years and beyond. I am delighted to have Senan join me in overseeing operations at a Group level, as well as welcoming David to the ANCG team. These appointments will better enable us to deliver increased value to our stakeholders across the region.”

Senan Abdullah Mohammed Al Naboodah, a third-generation member of the Al Naboodah family said: “I am honored to play a role in ensuring the Al Naboodah legacy continues to thrive. Given that this new development coincides with the occasion of the company’s 60th anniversary and the Year of Zayed, our objective is to retain the values of the late UAE’s founding father while seeking avenues for progress and increased emphasis on exercising ethical and effective leadership.” David Evans joins ANCG, ANGE’s flagship construction business that was launched in the 1960s, bringing extensive experience in building strong and effective business operations across the region. He knows the company well, having been on the Al Naboodah team before as Operations Manager for Dubai Airport Projects. He will be further strengthening his team in due course as he drives growth for the construction business.

