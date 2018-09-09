New seminar and workshop series aims to motivate entrepreneurs and stimulate local businesses
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A free 2-hour seminar entitled “Ten Reasons Why Small Businesses Fail To Fly (and how to avoid them)” is scheduled to take place on 12 September 2018 at the NEST co-working space at the TRYP by Wyndham Dubai.
From identifying the main reasons why most small businesses fail, to understanding how to use the six main steps to success, the seminar will be held twice that day for added convenience (7.00 am and 6.00 pm).
This is part of a new Businessmentals series called Build A Solid Business. The first step (just like flying) is to complete a successful Pre-Launch process.
The seminar and the workshop series are offered by Businessmentals, an e-commerce venture that offers professional support and business know-how for new and existing small business owners.
“The qualified and experienced team at Businessmentals has created the ultimate guide for anyone thinking of going into business either alone, or as part of a team,,” said Steve Ashby, founder of Businessmentals.
“There are so many things that can go wrong when starting a business. The 10 Reasons Seminar and Build a Solid Business series will arm you with the knowledge and insight to avoid all those problem areas, and do things right first time. You are guaranteed to save time, money and stress with Businessmentals. Life and business can be a bit serious, so we try to have a few laughs along the way as well!” added Ashby.
For more information and to sign up for the seminar go to www.businessmentals.com
