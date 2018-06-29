New York University Abu Dhabi Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Department of Health - Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, June 28, 2018: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) signed an inaugural Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH). The two organizations are collaborating on NYUAD’s UAE Healthy Future study, a long-term ongoing study that was launched by the NYUAD Public Health Research Center in 2017, to understand the causes of common chronic diseases among Emiratis, focusing particularly on priority areas of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. The study aims to recruit 20,000 UAE nationals between the ages of 18-40 with over 5,000 participants already signed up to date.
The MOU was signed by H.E. Mohamed Hamad Al Hameli, Undersecretary of DOH, and Fabio Piano, Provost of NYU Abu Dhabi, at the University’s campus on Saadiyat Island.
H.E. Mohamed Hamad Al Hameli, Undersecretary of DOH said: “The signing of Memorandum of Understanding to study the UAE Healthy Future is a fundamental pillar to build a healthier future for society. Hence, this will aid in finding the radical solutions to prevent society from chronic diseases and providing a healthier lifestyle for the future generation in the emirate of Abu Dhabi in belief that prevention is better than cure.”
NYUAD, in association with its Abu Dhabi partner, Tamkeen, is leading the UAE Healthy Future Study in collaboration with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and alongside the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Zayed Military Hospital, United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, Khalifa University, Emirates ICT Innovation Center, Mubadala Healthpoint Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Capital Health Screening Center, Daman, Higher Colleges of Technology, and the NYU Langone School of Medicine.
About UAE Healthy Future
The UAE Healthy Future is a study aimed at understanding the source and cause of the rising numbers in obesity, diabetes and heart disease among Emiratis. The study invites all UAE nationals, between the age of 18 and 40, to participate. Participation involves attending an assessment center, and being contacted in the future for follow-up. All data will be treated with absolute confidentiality. Participation in the study is entirely voluntary. For more information and for participation details, please visit the UAE Healthy Future study website on www.UAEHealthyFuture.ae or contact the study team on 8002327.
About NYU Abu Dhabi
NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and science campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly-selective liberal arts, engineering and science curriculum with a world center for advanced research and scholarship enabling its students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from 115 nations and speak over 115 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.
About Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) is the regulatory body of the Healthcare Sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in Healthcare for the community by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforce standards, and encourages adoption of world – class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programs to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. For more information visit www.haad.ae© Press Release 2018
