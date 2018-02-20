New UAE Green Company set to revolutionize Middle East industry & machinery

Dubai, UAE : Heavy industry has a new environmental pioneer aiming to revolutionise ‘Green’ thinking in the Middle East and Africa. Zaeto MEA, a newly launched company based in Dubai, will strive to assist His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his bold UAE Vision 2021, by reducing the environmental impact of heavy industry.

The UAE Government has stated that it wants to ‘achieve sustainable development while preserving the environment’. Currently, many of the region’s heavy industry companies involved in areas such as manufacturing and marine transport, use lubrication and grease products that contain environmentally damaging materials that can lead to pollution of the natural ecology.

Inspired by UAE Vision 2021, Zaeto has developed and tested a new range of environmentally-friendly industrial products, specificially designed for the harsh climate and temperatures of the Middle East, that will minimise the impact on the ecosystem.

Nicholas Brooks, CEO: “The UAE wants to lead the World in sustainability and protection of the environment while achieving economic growth, but in order to do so the products used in the development of the country need to be environmentally-friendly. One myth in heavy industry is that green technology is expensive. Actually, it can be far more cost effective. We are proud to offer products that are better for the environment and which use advanced technology to help reduce costs for our customers too.”

Zaeto’s ‘Green’ products use calcium sulfonate, a natural substance that has been used in lubrication since the Roman era, as part of its advanced formula. In addition, the products do not contain any heavy metals or toxins – an industrial first for the region.

Using Zaeto products will also help companies reduce their carbon footprint, as less parts and heavy equipment will end up in scrap yards. As statistics reveal that at present, in Dubai alone, 5,532 tonnes of waste is sent to landfill (scrap yards) every day; that’s around 2 million tonnes a year – or the weight of 800 full Olympic size swimming pools. Heavy industry waste is something that Zaeto believes could be significantly reduced.

There are many types of industry that will be able to use Zaeto’s lubrication and grease product range including, but not limited to, oil and gas, mining and excavation, road maintenance, marine, agriculture, military, aviation and others.

Energy Saving Using Zaeto

With oil production such an important industry in the whole Middle East, one particularly relevant independent case study performed by one of the largest oil and gas companies, found that using Zaeto Heavy Mech Differential Treatment in pump jacks reduced energy costs by 30% and boosted efficiency.

Cost Saving Using Zaeto

As part of product testing, the team put Zaeto All Purpose Grease under the ultimate extreme conditions of salt, sand, wind, moisture, dust, and dramatic extremes of high and low temperatures. A head-to-head test of two front end loaders, used to transport salt and sand, found that over a four month period, Zaeto performed significantly better than a leading brand red lithium EP tacky grease traditionally used on this type of machinery. At the end of the test period, the rival loader was out of service and had rusted. The Zaeto loader was still fully operational and had used only a third of the amount of grease. The estimated savings amounted to AED 88,000 ($24,000). Zaeto now aims to bring such savings to a range of companies in the MEA region.

About Zaeto MEA

Inspired by UAE Vision 2021, Zaeto MEA is a specialist provider of industrial greases and lubricants, using advanced technological solutions that are not only better performing than rival products and more cost effective, but also environmentally friendly.

Zaeto MEA was launched in January 2018 to answer the needs and demands of heavy industry within the Middle East and Africa, who have been looking for effective ‘green’ solutions to protect and maintain machinery in extreme climate conditions and temperatures.

Industries already using Zaeto MEA-approved products include: oil and gas; mining and excavation; road maintenance; marine; agriculture; and military.

Zaeto MEA is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and operates throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

