New Leadership for Custard Events

As testament to the strength of talent within the Custard team, the hotly-contested position was won by Michelle Clarke, previously Client Services Director within the agency.

Dubai, UAE: Boutique events agency, Custard, has announced their new General Manager who will be responsible for the UAE-based company’s growth over the coming years.

Custard Co-founder, Nicola Holmes, believes Michelle’s promotion marks a key point in the company’s eight-year history “This is an exciting chapter for Custard with new leadership and new opportunities on the horizon. After a busy year to date the company has dramatically expanded its footprint across the UAE through our Dubai and Abu Dhabi offices, and through strategic partnerships into other markets.”

Advertisement

An experienced events professional, Michelle has worked with world leading brands across MENA and in her home country of England for over 15 years. Over her career, she has spent many years spent client-side in brand management and marketing, giving her a strong insight into a client’s needs and the importance of messaging and brand consistency.

“I’m delighted to have been granted the opportunity to become Custard’s General Manager. I’m looking forward to working hard with our amazing team to achieve even higher levels of creativity and event execution, to ensure we are providing our clients with world class events!” She commented.

As General Manager of Custard, Michelle will be responsible for the leadership of the business and team, overseeing operations and event delivery.

For more information about the Custard team and their work, please visit www.welikecustard.com

-Ends-

About Custard

Custard is a boutique events agency, established in Dubai in 2010, providing creative event solutions for corporate, consumer and government brands across the UAE, GCC and beyond, through a team of passionate practitioners.

From offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Custard produces summits, conferences, product launches, teambuilding, family days, gala dinners, exhibition stands, festivals and more, developing event concepts from scratch or activating existing event platforms.

Custard is proud to support the International Live Events Association, The Marketing Society, and the British Business Group Dubai & Northern Emirates.

Media contact:

Samantha Dancy

Footstep Communications

sam@footstepcommunications.com

055 5711006

© Press Release 2018