New Globally Impactful Book on 'Innovations in Islamic Finance' initiated
IBA Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (IBA-CEIF) and CEIF, IMSciences, which are the sister centres established by the State Bank of Pakistan for the promotion of Islamic Finance, have signed an MOU for writing a novel globally impactful book on Innovations in Islamic Finance.
The MOU was signed by Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui - Director, IBA-CEIF and Dr Karim Ullah - Head, CEIF IMSciences. The Book is intended to be authored by Dr Karim Ullah and Dr Irum Saba with leading industry partners like Meezan Bank and will cover the world’s influential innovations happened in Islamic Finance as in-depth narrative case studies.
The initiative is part of the CEIFs' efforts to lead Pakistan in Islamic Finance through a cutting-edge research, academic excellence, and best industry practices. Both CEIFs have recently published other cases and cases based books on Islamic finance with the world-renowned publishers including Kogan Page and Emerald.© Press Release 2018
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.