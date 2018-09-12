New Direct Flight On Luxembourg-RAK Route

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), today announced that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has been selected as the latest flight destination by LuxairTours, a reputed European tour operator. From 24th October 2018, LuxairTours will fly every Wednesday directly to Ras Al Khaimah airport , offering tourists from European markets a direct, more accessible and hassle-free journey to one of the fastest growing holiday destinations in the region. The launch of the new route was officially announced yesterday during the European roadshow led by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority in Luxembourg.

Direct flights from Luxembourg to Ras Al Khaimah Airport to be launched in response to the increasing number of visitors from Europe to the Emirate

Ras Al Khaimah’s attractiveness as a destination for international travellers continues to be strong, with International markets accounting for 66% of overall visitors in the first half of 2018. As part of its Destination 2019 strategy, RAKTDA has significantly increased its promotions in Europe showcasing the diversity of the destination to core audiences in key markets.

Commenting on the announcement, Haitham Mattar, CEO of RAKTDA said: “As we are on track to exceed our projection of 1 million visitors by the end of the year, we’re very pleased to see an ongoing growth of strategic partnerships with key players in the aviation and travel industry globally. We look forward to this long-term partnership with LuxairTours and believe that it will play a vital part in increasing international visitor arrivals to the Emirate”.

Alberto Kunkel, Executive Vice-President Tour Operating & Sales, said: “We at LuxairTours are particularly proud to have added Ras Al Khaimah to our destination map and to be the first Western-European carrier offering this extraordinary destination as a direct flight from the heart of Europe. Our clients will have the opportunity to stay in a selection of the most beautiful hotels in a still preserved and authentic environment”.

“We are confident that this new diversified LuxairTours destination will become a success story and is the beginning of a strong long-term partnership” he added.

Earlier this month, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport inaugurated its new-look duty free shopping area, following extensive renovations in response to an increasing number of passengers in recent years, and to enhanced airport experience for visitors from around the world.

While in Luxemburg, RAKTDA showcased Ras Al Khaimah’s ever-growing culture and leisure tourism portfolio to key trade and media influencers. The Authority also provided an overview of the Emirate’s wide selection of activities and experiences, ranging from heritage and culture, to sports and adventure, natural beach, desert and mountain activities, as well as the latest product launches coming to market this winter.

LuxairTours has signed agreements with several luxury hotels in Ras Al Khaimah offering visitors attractive accommodation packages combined with incredible experiences such as the world’s longest zip-line. With its 64km of coastline, unique desert landscape and the UAE’s highest mountain, Ras Al Khaimah is one of the region’s most diverse destinations for a holiday of sun, fun, adventure and relaxation.

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) now welcomes direct charter and scheduled services from various global destinations including Cairo, Islamabad, Jeddah, Lahore, Peshawar, Calicut, Katowice, Poznan, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Prague and Moscow in addition to Luxemburg.

One of the world’s fastest growing tourism destinations, Ras Al Khaimah boasts a rich culture and long-standing history dating back 7,000 years. The Emirate boasts an array of archaeological sites and breath-taking natural vistas, from golden sand beaches, awe-inspiring terracotta dunes and a green belt of date palms to Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE.

