Netmarble adds Arabic language to Lineage 2: Harb albakaa

Middle East – Netmarble Corporation, the fastest-growing mobile game company worldwide, today announced the official addition of Arabic language to its global hit mobile MMORPG, Lineage 2: Harb albakaa. Arabic language will now be available in 24 regions of the Middle East and North Arica (MENA) on iOS and Android devices, including the regions where the global version of the game was serviced in English since November 2017. New and existing Arab players will not only enjoy the game in their own language, but also enjoy MENA-specific in-game features such as traditional Arab costumes and field boss monster “Roc” in the new Arabic server.



To celebrate the Arabic language addition, Netmarble is hosting a Golden Statue event exclusively for players in the Arabic server for a month. Players will be invited to form groups with a goal to achieve the battle force of 4,000,000 combat power. The first team to achieve this goal will be awarded a golden statue, where it will be placed in a new region called “Magnadin” in honor of the winning team. Also, each member of the winning group will receive a real-life 24 carat golden plated “Human’ statue, which will be handed to the members at an offline event (Details on the offline event will be notified to players at a later date). Additionally, the top 10 group will receive 30,000 red diamonds that can be used in the game.



Moreover, new players joining the Arabic server will receive welcome packs, and will be provided further rewards for ongoing weekly and monthly login events. The perks will include a Starter Pack for all new players; additional Platform Rewards for Apple and Google users; New Server EXP Boosts given to users entering the new server; Attendance Rewards designed for new users to help them to achieve faster growth, and Level-Up Rewards which will be given to new players for every 10 levels achieved.



The game also introduces an update for new and existing players, including Magnadin, a brand-new city in Aden, Magnadin, for players to explore and access a variety of new features. The city of Magnadin provides a one-stop area for players to prepare for the battles ahead, where they can visit the Beauty Shop to change their hairstyles, store items for their characters, share items between characters in one account, check their current CP at the Training Scarecrow, or receive a special buff called the Mercenary’s Spirit as a special World Boss drop.



Barış Ozistek, General Manager of Netmarble EMEA, said: “We are excited to release the Arabic edition of ‘Lineage 2: Harb albakaa’ in the Middle East and North Africa region following the game’s global ground-breaking success. The Arabic-speaking world has really embraced mobile gaming over recent years, and is today one of the strongest growth segments for Netmarble internationally.”



Lineage 2: Harb albakaa is a free-to-play mobile MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) based on the popular PC online game “Lineage 2”. The game stays true to its PC roots, displaying a stunning open field, raids, new classes and character re-designs, all in a mobile environment. A fully-featured MMORPG provides seamless open-world environments, real-time PvP battles, as well as lifelike fantasy world with dazzling graphics backed by the Unreal 4 engine.

Launched globally in November 2017, the game has generated more than 32 million cumulated registered users and has 5 million Monthly Active User (MAU) worldwide, making it one of the most successful mobile MMOPRGs ever. Netmarble is releasing an Arabic-language edition so more players can enjoy the adventure, while also providing tailored contents and events for the Middle East players.

For more information on Lineage 2: Harb albakaa, visit the game’s official website at https://buff.ac/4dwt and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/L2harbalbakaa.

