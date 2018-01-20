Nawah Energy Company participates in Climate Innovation Exchange (CLIX)

Abu Dhabi, UAE: H.E. Engineer Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy, met with executives and directors of several national energy companies participating in the Climate Innovation Exchange (CLIX), an international platform based in Abu Dhabi that was launched as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

· Al Suwaidi: we are committed to implement international best practices to preserve the environment

H.E. Mohammed Sahoo Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer (Acting) of Nawah, Barakah Nuclear Power Plant’s future operator, stated that Nawah is committed to implementing best practices in order to protect and preserve the environment and reduce the carbon footprint in line with the government’s efforts to protect the environment and confront climate change.

Al Marar visited stands of several government entities participating in CLIX, including Nawah. He also praised the successful organization of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and its accompanying events, stressing that this success enhances the UAE’s leading position in the energy sector.

“Such events foster coordination between stakeholders, enhance strategic partnerships and promote investments in water, energy and environment preservation projects, enabling the youth and entrepreneurs to contribute to environment preservation,” said AlSuwaidi commenting on CLIX.

Accompanied by other officials from Nawah, Al Suwaidi was briefed on the contributions of entrepreneurs from the UAE and other countries who have developed clean and sustainable technologies that require funding in order to be implemented.

“Seeing as nuclear power is an important source of clean energy, we at Nawah, are always interested in the latest environment protection innovation projects and ideas,” said Al Suwaidi. He also stressed on the necessity to support entrepreneurs in order to turn their ideas and innovations into reality, adding that promoting investments in innovative solutions to tackle climate change will have major positive impacts on local, regional and international levels.

“Controlling climate change is a serious international challenge that requires continued research and development, while supporting next-generation sustainable innovation,” continued Al Suwaidi, adding that CLIX will further cement the UAE’s position as a hub for innovation in the field of tackling climate change.

Al Suwaidi concluded that CLIX complies with the national strategy announced January 2017 whereby the UAE will enhance its reliance on clean energy as part of the efforts to control environmental pollution and reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

Organized under the patronage of the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, the first edition of CLIX focused on innovative solutions to air pollution, transportation and agriculture.

