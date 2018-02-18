National Media Council Receives Innovation Management Standards Certification
Abu Dhabi – The National Media Council (NMC) has been awarded the Innovation Management Standards Certification 16555-1 TS in recognition of its efforts to promote a culture of innovation in the UAE media sector and its distinguished regional and global position. This coveted certification, issued by international technical and business services organisation and classification society, Lloyd’s Register, is in collaboration with PDCA Management Consultancy, a UAE-based company specialising in innovation systems. The win adds to the Council’s commitment to encouraging creativity, and its vision to build an enlightened national media that is in line with the National Innovation Strategy to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world.
The certificate was received by NMC Director General H.E. Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, in the presence of Ayman Ketili, Business Development Manager for the Middle East, Africa and India at Lloyd’s Register, as well as PDCA’s General Manager Eng. Mohamed Abu Hassanah.
“With that in mind, the Council’s success as a media regulatory body to receive the Innovation Management Standards Certification is a testament to our efforts towards innovation, which we consider to be essential for addressing and overcoming the challenges facing the global media industry,” H.E. added. “Creativity is capable of transforming these obstacles into opportunities for the media sector to fulfil its role, uphold our national values, and achieve the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.”
