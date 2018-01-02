National Bonds Corporation handing over the second phase of Motor City Green Community Villas

Dubai, UAE - National Bonds Corporation PJSC , through its real estate arm, National Properties LLC, has announced the handover of the second phase of Motor City Green Community known as Casa Familia villas which boasts 95 townhouse villas in a record time. Infrastructure has been completed to provide modern facilities for residents and meet their lifestyle needs at all levels.

Successful handover to owners after one year of the Casa Familia launch with high demand for the flexible payment plan extending up to10 years

Commenting on this record achievement, Mohammed Qassim Al Ali, CEO of National Bonds , said: " We are proud of this achievement; we delivered 95 luxury villas in the Casa Familia project after one year only, with the highest quality standards and elegant yet practical theme at the same time, capturing the lifestyle that any modern family requires." Al Ali added: "This confirms the company's commitment to execute its projects in accordance with the time-bound plans, and we are committed to continue our real estate investments in the UAE, with great confidence in contributing to the social and economic development adopted by the wise leadership of our country. Green Community is a significant component of the rich Motor City community, as it provides a way of life within a secure environment comprising landscaped gardens, water features, cobblestone streets and walkways with natural greenery that further enhances the peace and tranquillity provided."

Motor City was voted as the best community to live in within Dubai according to a survey conducted by FlatReviews.com which include over 2000 residents. It’s a destination development that has successfully combined the “city within a city” concept with wholesome suburban living and one of Dubai's finest iconic developments, offers residents and visitors a series of entertainment, recreational, educational and dining experiences as well as a diverse quality living and working environment, all within one uniquely designed development.

Buyers were also very happy to receive their villas. "I was impressed by the quality of the villa, its size, and its layout which exceeds the expectations of my wife and family. It’s way more beautiful than the pictures and sketches I saw a year ago," said Manhal Sadik, a buyer of a 3 bedrooms townhouse villa.

"It is the family dream home that I always wished for. The villa is very spacious and has first-class finishing. It offers tranquillity and security. Also, it has a strategic location and is located within lush gardens and walking distance from supermarkets, pharmacies, schools and many shops. " Added Mohamad Hassan, a buyer of a 5 bedrooms townhouse villa.

"I have been saving with National Bonds since 2007 and have made great profits over the past 10 years. I can’t describe my how happy I was when I received my home because it is a fantastic investment. The price I paid when I purchase my villa was slightly lower than it is now and with the 7 years payment plan after handover I will receive higher profits especially as we get closer to Expo 2020. Yes, I definitely recommend to everyone to invest in Casa Familia because it is really an unprecedented investment with a unique payment plan and the project has so many other benefits and advantages that I did not find in any other project in the UAE." Said Majd Al Jayousi, a buyer of a 3 bedroom townhouse villa.

The ready remaining townhouse villas within Casa Familia are now available for rent or sale with options of three, four and five bedrooms - the ground floor of each townhouse villa boasts an impressive grand entrance hall, spacious living and dining areas, modern kitchens, the convenience of a separate breakfast room, the peace and quiet of a study in addition to a generous storage space. Furthermore, the ground floor has dedicated spaces for a maid's room and laundry room. On the first floor of the townhouse villa, the layout includes an generous family room, uniquely designed bedrooms with large windows and balconies, all of which come with their own bathrooms and wardrobes. Each townhouse villa has been built with a two-car garage and includes a private garden area at the back, designed for those who enjoy outdoor leisure.

Designed and constructed to international luxury and quality standards, the Casa Familia townhouse villas provide exceptional value in today's market, and have been made all the more attainable and attractive for buyers with the introduction of a unique and award winning in-house rent-to-own finance scheme that reaches up to 10 years after handover with a minimal down payment ranging from 5-10% only. The remaining payments will be due over monthly payments over a period reaching up to 10 years. This in-house rent-to-own finance plan won the Best In-House Mortgage Offer in the GCC during the 2017 Gulf Property Awards that was held by Dubai Land Department in collaboration with Awards International. Furthermore, buyers will benefit from very low service charges and a rich and exclusive lifestyle in Dubai.

About National Properties:

National Properties, the wholly-owned real estate subsidiary of National Bonds Corporation, a National Saving Scheme of the UAE that provides UAE nationals, UAE residents and non-residents, with a credible and safe savings opportunity.

About National Bonds Corporation PJSC:

National Bonds Corporation PJSC is a leading investment company that takes pride in its innovative shari'a approach to financial products and services; catering to a substantial and diversified client base of retail customers, high-net-worth individuals, and corporations.

National Bonds offers direct wealth accumulation through an all-in-one shari'a compliant Mudaraba based saving scheme, the first of its kind in the world.

The company's strong belief in the pivotal role of savings in building a stronger economy helped its customers achieve their own financial future objectives through disciplined and regular saving habit. And it's committed to keep shaping brighter financial future for today's and tomorrow's generations.

National Bonds is a private joint stock shareholding company, established in March 2006 with a paid-up capital of AED 150 million.

It is 100% owned by The Investment Corporation of Dubai, the investment arm of Dubai government.

NBC is licensed and regulated by the UAE Central Bank, and audited by Dubai Government Audit Department, Sharia Supervisory Board as well as reputable International external auditors.

