National Bank of Oman partners with ONEIC for real-time online PASI payments

“We work in close partnership with both businesses and government entities to enhance our customers’ experiences across the length and breadth of the Sultanate through innovation and digital leadership,” expressed Hassan Abdul Amir Shaban, General Manager and Chief Government Banking Officer at National Bank of Oman . “We are continuously optimizing and upgrading our channels. Incorporating Tasdeed onto NBO ’s online platform introduces our customers to an efficient and elevated way of bill payments using our Corporate Internet Banking services.”

Muscat – National Bank of Oman ( NBO ) has signed an agreement with Oman National Engineering & Investment Company ( ONEIC ) to provide businesses a faster, more seamless and simpler way to making monthly payments to the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI). With the integration of Tasdeed, ONEIC ’s innovative online payment solution, onto the Bank’s online portal, NBO corporate customers can now make payments online instantly and securely.

He went on to say, “NBO has also focused on supporting the government’s strategic goals of pursuing e-governance by creating digital solutions that enhance the efficiency of both the public and private sectors.”

“This agreement is a vote of confidence from our partners at the National Bank of Oman in our service offering. We pride ourselves for facilitating a seamless and secure way for their customers to pay electricity, phone or other bills without the need to share any personal information. In turn, service providers will receive payments in the form of instant direct transfers to their accounts,” said Dr. Rashid Al Ghailani, CEO of ONEIC. “We are excited to be part of this new partnership with the National Bank of Oman, an organization that has continuously championed new added-value products and services for the community.”

Corporate customers can now make real-time payments with greater ease and convenience for PASI, all utility companies under Nama Holding and the Public Authority for Electricity and Water (PAEW), as well as the Indian School Darsait. A growing roster of service providers and academic institutions will be added to offer a one-stop solution with wider coverage, greater reach, and added convenience.

About National Bank of Oman:

NBO, the first local commercial bank in the Sultanate of Oman, was founded in 1973 and is today one of the leading banks in Oman. The Bank serves its customers in Oman through 60 Branches, 182 ATMs and 64 CCDM/FFM as well as two Branches in U.A.E.

The Bank is committed to community improvement through its corporate citizenship programs and is an active supporter of a range of worthy causes in Oman, with emphasis on health and human services, civic, education, environment, youth, women, arts and culture.

