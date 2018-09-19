National Bank of Oman partners with ONEIC for real-time online PASI payments
Muscat – National Bank of Oman (NBO) has signed an agreement with Oman National Engineering & Investment Company (ONEIC) to provide businesses a faster, more seamless and simpler way to making monthly payments to the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI). With the integration of Tasdeed, ONEIC’s innovative online payment solution, onto the Bank’s online portal, NBO corporate customers can now make payments online instantly and securely.
“We work in close partnership with both businesses and government entities to enhance our customers’ experiences across the length and breadth of the Sultanate through innovation and digital leadership,” expressed Hassan Abdul Amir Shaban, General Manager and Chief Government Banking Officer at National Bank of Oman. “We are continuously optimizing and upgrading our channels. Incorporating Tasdeed onto NBO’s online platform introduces our customers to an efficient and elevated way of bill payments using our Corporate Internet Banking services.”
He went on to say, “NBO has also focused on supporting the government’s strategic goals of pursuing e-governance by creating digital solutions that enhance the efficiency of both the public and private sectors.”
“This agreement is a vote of confidence from our partners at the National Bank of Oman in our service offering. We pride ourselves for facilitating a seamless and secure way for their customers to pay electricity, phone or other bills without the need to share any personal information. In turn, service providers will receive payments in the form of instant direct transfers to their accounts,” said Dr. Rashid Al Ghailani, CEO of ONEIC. “We are excited to be part of this new partnership with the National Bank of Oman, an organization that has continuously championed new added-value products and services for the community.”
Corporate customers can now make real-time payments with greater ease and convenience for PASI, all utility companies under Nama Holding and the Public Authority for Electricity and Water (PAEW), as well as the Indian School Darsait. A growing roster of service providers and academic institutions will be added to offer a one-stop solution with wider coverage, greater reach, and added convenience.
About National Bank of Oman:
NBO, the first local commercial bank in the Sultanate of Oman, was founded in 1973 and is today one of the leading banks in Oman. The Bank serves its customers in Oman through 60 Branches, 182 ATMs and 64 CCDM/FFM as well as two Branches in U.A.E.
The Bank is committed to community improvement through its corporate citizenship programs and is an active supporter of a range of worthy causes in Oman, with emphasis on health and human services, civic, education, environment, youth, women, arts and culture.
For More Information please contact:
Sudipta Dasgupta
TRACCS
Telephone: +968 24 649-099
Mobile: +968 94558787
Email: Sudipta.dasgupta@traccs.net
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.