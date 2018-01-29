National Bank of Fujairah underscores focus on Emiratisation at Tawdheef 2018

Dubai: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC continues to reaffirm its support for the development of local talent through its participation in Tawdheef at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance. The event is region’s leading Emiratisation exhibition that focuses on recruitment, career development and entrepreneurship. This is the fifth consecutive year that NBF will be at the three-day event, where it seeks to attract talent to participate in its award-winning career development programmes.

The fair is the first in the series of national recruitment platforms that NBF will be attending this year, and its strong showing at these events underscores the bank’s efforts in cementing its status as a leading employer brand as well as its commitment to offering aspiring talent opportunities to kick start their careers.