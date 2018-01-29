National Bank of Fujairah underscores focus on Emiratisation at Tawdheef 2018
Dubai: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC continues to reaffirm its support for the development of local talent through its participation in Tawdheef at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance. The event is region’s leading Emiratisation exhibition that focuses on recruitment, career development and entrepreneurship. This is the fifth consecutive year that NBF will be at the three-day event, where it seeks to attract talent to participate in its award-winning career development programmes.
The fair is the first in the series of national recruitment platforms that NBF will be attending this year, and its strong showing at these events underscores the bank’s efforts in cementing its status as a leading employer brand as well as its commitment to offering aspiring talent opportunities to kick start their careers.
The bank pays particular attention to recruiting, training, developing and retaining UAE National employees through its career advancement and national development programmes. Consequently, the bank achieved an Emiratisation ratio of 42% over the past years and its employee engagement results have also improved year-on-year. NBF was also recognised by the Central Bank of the UAE for supporting Emiratisation Strategy and achieving required target points as set out by the guidelines for the implementation of the Nationalisation System in the Banking Sector. With UAE Nationals making up over 40% of all employees this is a key indicator for the bank on UAE National employee effectiveness. Its Nationalisation efforts have received recognition already this year when NBF won the Nationalisation award at this year’s Gulf Employee Experience Awards.
About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:
Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’a compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.
NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1/Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB+/A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol "NBF". It has a branch network of 18 (of which 1 is an electronic banking service unit) across the UAE.